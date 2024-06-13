The Kardashians season 5 episode 5 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The Kardashians season 5 has already made it to episode 4, which was released on Thursday, June 13. Like every episode of the season, episode 4 also gave a sneak peek into the upcoming episode 5, which is to be released next week on Thursday, June 20.

The trailer quickly revealed what the viewers were most anticipating this season, Kourtney going into labor. It also shows Kim attending the Balenciaga fashion show as the brand ambassador of the luxury line.

In the trailer, Kim revealed that she had sold a movie to Netflix, an acting feat she achieved after her debut on American Horror Story. Moreover, it also saw Kylie opening up to Kendall about how social media scrutiny makes her feel.

3 major takeaways from the trailer of The Kardashians season 5 episode 5

1) Kourtney goes into labor

All the previous episodes of The Kardashians season 5 have seen Kourtney noticeably pregnant. Episode 1 of the season also saw her share her pregnancy journey. She said that she had to go through a fetal surgery, and explained that it meant that the doctors had to operate on her child while he was still in her womb.

Kourtney's labor on The Kardashians was imminent because the season was shot in the fall/winter of last year, coinciding with the time when Kourtney had her baby. The trailer for the upcoming episode saw Travis driving her to the hospital. She asked him:

"Do you think Rocky is going to be a drummer?"

Referring to their forthcoming child. The next scene saw Kourtney lying in the hospital bed as Travis slowly played the drums. Kris had arrived at the hospital too and Travis held Kourtney's hand as she got ready for childbirth.

Baby's heartbeat could be heard in the background, coming from the sound machine, as Travis kissed her belly. The doctor then asked her to push. The episode will see their son being born. Which the fans already know about, from the social media posts made by Kourtney after the birth of her son.

2) Kim achieves new feats

The previous episodes of season 5 of The Kardashians saw Kim, on several occasions, talking about how she was juggling a lot of things on her plate. She was also stressed about not being able to handle her four children optimally. Episode 4 also saw Kris coming up with new deals for her, at the same time, advising her on how she should balance her workload.

The episode 5 promo saw Kim telling a confessional that she now was the brand ambassador for Balenciaga. She then was seen attending the Balenciaga fashion show, held right under the Hollywood sign in LA, alongside other celebrities such as Cardi B. In the confessional, she said:

"I'm hoping that it's not gonna add so much 'cause I have so much going on".

Referring to the fact that she was actively trying to maintain a work-life balance. In another clip, Kim is seen talking to her agent on a call who tells her that she hasn't gone to the movie studios to pitch a movie. However, in the following scene, she is seen revealing to her friends that she sold a movie to Netflix.

3) Kylie gets emotional

Kylie used to be the most-followed celebrity on Instagram, but a turn of events caused her to switch off/limit the comment section on all her social media posts. Nothing was ever heard from Kylie about what made her take the step, or how she felt about it.

Episode 5 of The Kardashians finally saw Kylie speak up. The trailer of the upcoming episode shows Kylie tearing up in her conversation with Kendall. She told her that her looks were subject to scrutiny since she was 13, which she said was exhausting. In a confessional, she said that she heard nasty things about herself all the time. While speaking to Kendall, she said:

"I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me".

Kendall understood Kylie's sentiments and could be seen crying along with her.

New episodes of The Kardashians season 5 come out every Thursday, on Hulu and Disney+Hotstar.

