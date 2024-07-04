The Kardashians season 5 episode 7 recap and more details explored

The Kardashians season 5 episode 7 came out on Thursday, July 4, and was titled The Peak and the Pit. It saw the Kar-Jenner family having some more fun on their family trip to Aspen. Khloe, Kim, Kendall, and Corey went on a skiing trip, while Kris stayed at home.

The family then divided themselves into groups of two for a snowman-making contest, which team Kendall and Kim won.

Meanwhile, Kourtney went to the launch of her vitamin gummy brand Lemme, at Target. She then got ready to go to Emmy alongside Travis, who was performing at the opening of the prestigious award show.

Kris revealed that the doctors had found a cyst and a tumor in her ovaries, because of which she would have to remove them. It made her emotional because she conceived her children with it.

What went down on episode 7 of The Kardashians season 5?

The episode opened with The Kardashians going for dinner in Aspen. They said it was a restaurant owned by Nobu, the chain of luxury restaurants. While there, they called Kylie and spoke about how she didn't arrive.

Kendall said that she knew the moment Kylie got off their flight in episode 6, she wasn't going to come. Khloe echoed her sentiments. Kylie said that while she wanted to be there, all the flights to Aspen were getting canceled or delayed because there was a storm coming.

Kim said she was going to meet Gypsy Rose, and explained how Gypsy had texted her on social media to get her help to use her platform to deliver a message.

Khloe Facetimed her children and was bidding them goodnight, which wasn't taken well by Kim. She thought Khloe wasn't being present in the moment, and Kris echoed those feelings as well. Khloe said that it was her way of doing things and it made her happy.

The conversation then moved to aliens. They called their brother Rob and discussed the Miami Mall incident that broke the internet in January after cops found "shadow aliens" at a mall. They all showed belief in the theory and even joked that Corey was an alien.

Kourtney, in LA, went to Target for the launch of her vitamin gummies brand Lemme. She did an interview there while sitting inside a shopping cart, followed by a photoshoot laying on the conveyor belt.

Khloe, Kim, Kendall, and Corey then went skiing on The Kardashians, while Kris stayed at home and spent her day chilling in the house. After their skiing trip, they decided to do a snowman-making contest. Khloe and Kris were one team, Kim and Kendall were another, and Corey was the judge. Kris said her snowman looked like:

"A big pile of sh*t".

Kendall and Kim's snowman won the contest. Kourtney got ready to go to Emmy's because Travis was drumming in the opening there. She Facetimed Kim and went over the time when the two attended their first Emmy. Kourtney said she wouldn't be doing the red carpet so soon after her pregnancy if Travis wasn't performing there.

Towards the end of the episode, at the dinner table in Aspen, Kris revealed some news. She said that her medical scans revealed that she had a cyst and a tumor inside her ovaries. And the doctor said that they would have to take her ovaries out.

In a confessional on The Kardashians, Kris got emotional as she shared that she was sad about it because it was the part of her that conceived all her kids.

New episodes of The Kardashians season 5 come out on Thursdays, on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar.

