"The loudest, most ridiculous one here" — The Traitors star Carolyn shares her views on Danielle’s gameplay after getting banished

In the ninth episode of The Traitors season 3, which was released on February 20, 2025, fans saw Carolyn Wiger bow out after being banished by the rest of the cast. During the show, she had a falling out with another Traitor, Danielle Reyes. This led to a Roundtable confrontation and Danielle emerged victorious as Carolyn was voted out.

Carolyn opened up about her experience in the Circle of Truth in a February 21 interview with Entertainment Weekly. She had considered targeting Danielle again, but it wasn't a deliberate plan. Instead, Carolyn felt that she reacted emotionally. Before the Roundtable, Carolyn had discussed strategies with both Dylan and Gabby.

Her initial plan on The Traitors was to take out a male player, but she decided to try a different approach. Carolyn attempted to work with Danielle, but after the Ciara vote, she felt like she was "dying inside". Carolyn added that her frustration grew further, especially when she had to spend time with Danielle in the turret.

"I thought, [Danielle's] got nothing on me, so she's not going to get me out. She's been the loudest, most ridiculous one here. It ain't happening. So I'm like, I guess I'll go again," revealed Carolyn.

Carolyn believes she would have won The Traitors if not for Danielle

In the latest interview, Carolyn shared that she was not happy with her fellow players' claims about Danielle presenting stronger arguments at the final Roundtable. Ivar stated in the show that Carolyn lost the argument when he cast his vote against her. Carolyn expressed that she couldn't understand why they felt that way. She believed her emotional response might have influenced their perception.

During the Roundtable on The Traitors, Carolyn was shocked by the accusations made against her. She recalled being blindsided by Danielle's earlier actions and warning her that she would have to fabricate stories to discredit her.

"I remember saying to her [Danielle] in the turret however many episodes ago, 'You're literally going to have to go back and make up a bunch of stuff about me because you have nothing...' And, well, that's what she did," said Carolyn in the interview.

Carolyn attributed her statement, "Being a Traitor isn't fun" when she left the set mainly to the drama with Danielle. She had expected the experience on The Traitors to be enjoyable, but she claimed that Danielle's behavior made it not so fun for her.

Carolyn acknowledged that the show was a game, but she didn't think it was necessary to play it in a "serious mode." She felt that Danielle's actions were unnecessary and she didn't need to take the game to that "extreme" level. Carolyn believed that some players, like Lord Ivar and Tom, were on the show to have a good time.

Carolyn wished she had been paired with someone more fun-loving and less serious, as it would have made her experience as a Traitor more enjoyable. She added that she would have excelled in the game if Danielle wasn't her partner in the turret.

Carolyn was surprised that nobody suspected her of being a Traitor. She added that it was challenging to form alliances with players who were unpredictable.

The Traitors season 3 airs on Peacock at 9 PM ET on Thursdays.

