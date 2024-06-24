The Mole season 2: Age of all cast members, explored

The hit Netflix series, The Mole, is set to make a return with its second season on Friday, June 28, 2024. The show sees 12 cast members joining hands to complete several challenges and quizzes to add money to their pots, according to the tasks. However, what they don't know is that one of them is a mole, and is trying to sabotage their progress and claim the money for themself.

In each episode, participants try to find out who this mole is, and a few of them are also sent home. As per IMDB, the official show synopsis states:

"A high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts."

Cast members on The Mole season 2

The second season of the popular show will have 12 contestants, one of whom is a mole, and the others will have to figure out who that person is while also winning the challenges.

Ari Shapiro is set to host this season of the show.

1) Andy Mintzer - @andymintzer

Andy (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Andy is a 65-year-old forensic accountant who likes to solve escape rooms. He has completed 600 escape rooms in more than 10 countries.

He is a part of the cast of The Mole season 2 and is excited to take part in various missions to win more money.

2) Deanna Thompson - @realbaudimoovan

Deanna (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Deanna has previously appeared as herself in TV series like The Fifth Estate, Don't F*** With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, and (Re) Solved.

However, she considers herself a "terrible liar," and states that might be a problem while she is on the Netflix series. She doesn't know the exact reason behind it but the 50-year-old is enthusiastic about performing well in the competition.

3) Hannah Burns - @hannahburnns

Hannah (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

At 23 years old, Hannah is one of the youngest contestants on The Mole. She is a marketing consultant who is also learning to be a pilot. The contestant also has a puppy named Bane and is on the show to win the "whole pot."

4) Jennifer - @ay_venezuela

Jennifer (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Jennifer, the fourth cast member of the Netflix show is a program analyst who loves to travel and knows a lot about a lot of countries, having traveled across six continents. The 28-year-old is a competitive person who loves watching The Big Bang Theory in her free time.

5) Melissa Lummus - @mel.lummus

Melissa (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Melissa is a poker player and pinball professional who has taken part in 75 tournaments throughout her journey. The 34-year-old is looking forward to being a part of the show, as she "likes to unravel the truth" instead of "hiding it."

6) Michael O'Brien - @mobrien22

Michael (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Michael says he talks too much, which can be a problem in the game. The 30-year-old parking manager is aware that oversharing could lead to him disclosing things that he shouldn't, but he is ready to test his luck.

7) Muna Abdulahi - @munaabdulahi_

Muna (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Muna is a 24-year-old software engineer and spoken-word poet, and considers herself a "detective at heart." Muna has also circumnavigated the entire world on a ship. She will be using her critical thinking skills to find the mole in the competition.

8) Neesh Riaz - @neesh__me

Neesh (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Before joining the cast of the show, 30-year-old Neesh revealed that he is unable to lie and concluded that he couldn't be the mole. The 30-year-old marketer's high school friends gave him the nickname "Lavish" because Neesh reportedly loved getting massages.

9) Ryan Warner - @ryanw270

Ryan (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Ryan is a volleyball coach who married her high school sweetheart and has four kids together. The 30-year-old knows how to work in a team and will use the same skills she uses on the field to find the truth on the show. The mother-of-four is ready to win the grand prize.

10) Antonio “Tony” Castellanos - @tonyyyalejandro

Tony (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Tony is a 24-year-old VIP host who has stated that he doesn't have the "mental stamina" to lie or keep his true motivations hidden for too long. He also loves to work out and reportedly has an average daily screen time of 19 hours.

Tony claimed that on the show, he will be on the side of the contestants, looking to find the truth.

11) Sean

Sean (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Sean is a 42-year-old stay-at-home dad who previously worked as an undercover cop. He might catch the mole by observing fellow contestants' body language. He is a fan of 90s boy bands and loves to take part in competitions to win the grand prize for his family. While he is competitive, he claims that he doesn't "have what it takes" to ruin someone else's chances of winning.

Unlike the rest of the participants in this season of the show, Sean isn't on Instagram.

12) Quaylyn Carter - @quaylyncarter17

Qualyn (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The last participant in The Mole season 2 is 41-year-old bus driver Quaylyn, who believes he is too honest to be on the other side of the team. He also has the dream of chasing a tornado someday, as he loves them.

Fans who wish to find out who is lying and who isn't can stream The Mole season 2 only on Netflix on June 28, 2024.