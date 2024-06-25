The Mole season 2: Cast reveals why they are not 'the mole'

Popular competition show The Mole is set to return on June 28 with another season, featuring a line-up of 12 new contestants. Over ten episodes, the cast members will take up challenging tasks to win money for the collective prize pot. However, there will be a 'mole' among the contestants, whose primary function will be to try and sabotage the attempts of the other participants to add to the prize fund.

Tudum by Netflix published an article on May 31, where each cast member shared why they were not the mole. Each presented their case, mentioning several reasons why, their personalities would not align with the saboteur. For the unversed, the show follows an elimination process, which evicts whoever has the poorest intuition about the mole's identity. According to Netflix, the concept follows:

"Throughout the season, all players must keep tabs on the people around them and test their intuition in periodic quizzes about the Mole's identity: Whoever scores the lowest is eliminated."

The Mole cast gives reasons to justify why they are not 'the mole'

1) Andy

Andy (Image via Netflix via Tudum)

This 65-year-old is a forensic accountant. Andy loves to complete escape rooms and has successfully finished 93% of more than 600 escape rooms across the globe. He has also traveled to 11 countries to pursue his interest in escape rooms.

Andy says he is not the mole because, as a person who enjoys solving puzzles and finishing tasks, it is just not his characteristic. Andy says:

"The most fun part of this game is the missions - I want the missions to be as successful as possible to add money to the pot."

2) Deanna

Deanna (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Deanna is a web sleuth who professionally investigates criminal activities via true crime forums. This 50-year-old has a knack for finding the untruthful with a keen eye for the minute details. She says she is the worst candidate for being the saboteur because she cannot lie.

"I am an absolutely terrible liar. This isn't a low-key brag ... I wish I was better. I don't know if it has something to do with being autistic, but always assumed that I lacked the nuance to do it well," says Deanna.

3) Hannah

Hannah (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

At 23 years old, Hannah is the youngest of all the cast members. She is an aspiring pilot and has a puppy named Bane. Professionally, Hannah is a marketing consultant and handles business statistics and money.

She mentions she should not be suspected because she is ambitious to win the grand prize at the end of the show.

"I'm team $$$ and here to WIN the whole pot," reveals Hannah.

4) Jennifer

Jennifer (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Jennifer is a program analyst, who has traveled to most continents. The 28-year-old cast member says she can be trusted because of her competitive nature. She prefers being on the winning streak and will struggle to sabotage challenges voluntarily.

"I am too competitive and wouldn't be able to throw challenges," Jennifer says.

5) Melissa

Melissa (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

This 34-year-old is a poker player, who plays pinball competitively. As a poker player, Melissa harbors the skills to read people's straight faces and analyze what lies behind the masks. She prefers exposing the truth rather than lying and hiding behind it.

"I usually wear my heart on my sleeve, and this game is a marathon - not a sprint - so I'm much more interested in unearthing the truth than hiding it," says Melissa.

6) Michael

Michael (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

30-year-old Michael is a parking manager and plays in the Gay Flag Football League. He also competes in various tournaments across the United States of America. Michael hints at his extroverted personality, confessing the trait is inconvenient for a saboteur.

"I talk way too much to be the Mole," says Michael.

7) Muna

Muna (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

This 24-year-old is a software engineer. Muna is also an award-winning spoken word poet according to her Instagram bio. Although a poet, she believes she has commendable investigative skills, which will help her detect the mole among the other contestants.

"I am a detective at heart," says Muna.

8) Neesh

Neesh (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The 30-year-old is a marketer and the cast member has earned the nickname "lavish" when in high school since he fancies getting massages. Neesh says he cannot be the planted enemy because "lying" does not come naturally to him, and a mole must be comfortable with it.

"Lying isn't in my genes. I'm the great-great-great-great-grand-nephew of Abraham 'Honest Abe' Lincoln," says Neesh.

9) Ryan

Ryan (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Ryan is a volleyball coach and as a coach, the 33-year-old cast member says being competitive comes naturally to her. Her goal is to emerge victorious. The mother of four states she is not an eligible candidate as the mole because of her "team player" attitude.

"I am a team player, and I want the biggest prize at the end to take home!" says Ryan.

10) Sean

Sean (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

This 42-year-old cast member is a stay-at-home father and a retired undercover cop. With the instincts of a policeman, Sean is a family man at heart who wishes to win the prize money for his children. He says he cannot be the mole because he does not want to prevent anyone from earning some money.

"I'm here to compete for my family and win cash. I don't have what it takes to sabotage or ruin people's chances of winning money," says Sean.

11) Tony

Tony (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Tony is a 24-year-old VIP host. He loves to work out and has reportedly spent half his life doing the same. To be the mole, one needs to conceal the truth consistently. Tony says that lying and presenting other variations of the truth is "exhausting," and not something he prefers doing.

"Hiding my true intentions for that long sounds exhausting, and I don't have the mental stamina to keep that act up," Tony says.

12) Quaylyn

Quaylyn (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Quaylyn is a 41-year-old bus driver and has an interesting knack for chasing tornadoes. Quaylyn says he can never be the mole because he does not have the personality required to be one.

"I am too honest and I play around too much," says Quaylyn.

The Mole season 2 will be released on June 28, 2024, only on Netflix.