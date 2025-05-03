The Never Ever Mets season 2 episode 5 recap — Couples play intimacy game while tensions rise

The Never Ever Mets returned with episode 5 of season 2 on May 2, 2025, as the couples continued testing their virtual connections in real life. Hosted by Ta’Rhonda Jones, the show brings together seven couples who had only interacted online before moving in together for three weeks.

Their goal is to see if their digital relationships can survive in person, with the help of therapy sessions, group games, and the option to explore deeper intimacy in the “boom boom room.”

This episode focused on a group game night where couples were asked to vote on light-hearted but revealing superlatives, such as “Which couple will make it to the end?” and “Which couple is in most need of the intimacy suite?”

What started as a bonding exercise soon led to rising tensions, particularly for Chris and Alexis. While the group—and Alexis herself—joked that they should be the next to take a step physically, Chris was visibly uncomfortable with the repeated comments. The night also took a turn when compatibility questions brought other couples into the spotlight.

The Never Ever Mets episode 5 titled Breakups and Makeups, aired exclusively on OWN TV. The offiical synopsis of the episode stated:

"Fireworks erupt when one person decides they have had enough of the drama and attempts to end their relationship. Other housemates re-evaluate the state of their union during an exercise in improv, and a family visit provides much needed perspective."

Chris and Alexis react during the game in The Never Ever Mets

During the game, the group was asked, “Which couple is in the most need of the intimacy suite?” Multiple participants, including Alexis, wrote down “Chris and Alexis.” In response, Chris addressed the repeated comments.

“Alexis always bring it up saying I’m scared of the boom boom room,” he said.

Chris further continued,

“I told her what was my intentions and I told her no one is going to change my mind. When it’s time for us to take that step, we will.”

The group acknowledged Chris and Alexis as the answer to that round. While the game continued, Chris used the moment to share his thoughts on how he wanted to approach their relationship. The exchange remained brief, and the group moved on to the next question.

Brandon and Kiki were named least compatible by the group

As the game progressed in The Never Ever Mets, the group was asked, “Which couple is the least compatible?” Participants gave varied answers, but multiple cards showed “Brandon and Kiki.” Brandon accepted that they have things to work on,

“I feel like me and Kiki got some things to work on. I feel like we could still be compatible. But as of right now, no,” he responded.

Kiki did not initially write a response. When asked by others to participate, she eventually held up a card that said “Brit and Ty.” The group agreed that Brandon and Kiki were the most frequently mentioned and noted them as the answer to that round.

Brandon and Kiki have been getting to know each other more closely since meeting in person. Like many other couples on The Never Ever Mets, they are figuring things out in real time after dating virtually. The show places all the pairs in one house for three weeks, giving them a chance to see how their connection works outside of texts and video calls.

Fans can watch the new episodes of The Never Ever Mets airing every Friday on OWN TV.

