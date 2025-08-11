  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drew Sidora reflects on season 16 drama, talks importance of Mind Your Business role

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drew Sidora reflects on season 16 drama, talks importance of Mind Your Business role

By Raina Saha
Published Aug 11, 2025 03:38 GMT
Atlanta Ultimate Women
Drew Sidora at the Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 covered Drew Sidora's continuing divorce struggle with her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, as well as her fight with co-star Porsha Williams. In an interview with TV Insider, published on August 9, 2025, Drew looked back on the drama that transpired in the show and how she felt about it.

Ad

She also spoke about the importance of her character, Aaliyah, in the Bounce TV sitcom Mind Your Business, stating that it raised awareness about women's struggles with endometriosis. Aaliyah, a 40-year-old woman, was diagnosed with the condition in season 2.

Drew commended the comedy show for addressing difficult topics, as she drew parallels with the role, pointing out that both Aaliyah and she were caught up in divorce battles.

While reflecting on the events that unfolded in season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew noted that despite the tension with her co-stars, she was able to become more "grounded." She appreciated the portrayal of her story, as it allowed fans to connect with her and understand her standpoint.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

"I was able to stand my ground" - The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Drew Sidora on being able to share her complete story in season 16

Drew at the 2025 BET Awards (Image via Getty)
Drew at the 2025 BET Awards (Image via Getty)

When asked about her dynamic with the Bravo ladies after season 16, Drew mentioned that it was "definitely sweet and a little sour and bitter." She noted that it was her "rawest" season to date, which was why it was important to her. Drew was glad she had the opportunity to tell her story "authentically," as it solidified her position among the cast members.

Ad

Although not all relationships she formed with them were "good," it allowed her to be "more grounded."

"I was really proud this season as I was able to stand my ground. I feel like the fans connected to me and all the challenges and arguments and disagreements I was having, seeing my perspective. I was grateful for that," Drew added.
Ad
Drew at the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six (Image via Getty)
Drew at the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star expressed her excitement about the next season, as she looked forward to continuing her motherhood journey, finalizing her divorce, and sparking new friendships within the group. Drew stated that she wanted to show more of her work with the Endometriosis Foundation and her acting career.

Ad

Drew wished to show viewers more than just her personal tribulations, hoping to share a different side of herself with fans.

"It's really emotional to me" - The Real Housewives of Atlanta fame Drew Sidora on the significance of Aaliyah's character

Ad

Aaliyah's endometriosis diagnosis was based on Mind Your Business writer Staci Harris's personal struggles, which is why it resonated with Drew. While reflecting on the show and how it handled the condition, she appreciated its ability to "imitate life," allowing viewers to resonate with the characters' stories.

She then drew similarities between her life and Aaliyah's, noting both were going through divorces. However, it was her endometriosis diagnosis that made her connect with the character the most.

Ad
"When it came time to discuss the episode where Aaliyah found herself with the endometriosis diagnosis, it really hit home. You can see in the episode it’s really emotional to me," she explained.

When asked about how she related to the character, Drew recalled suffering from "some symptoms of adenomyosis" after she gave birth to her daughter. She said that she understood the challenges of the painful condition "all too well."

Ad

Drew added that she raised the topic in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, too, because she wanted to show those who made fun of her body what she dealt with.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

About the author
Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Twitter icon

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raina Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications