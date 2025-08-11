The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drew Sidora reflects on season 16 drama, talks importance of Mind Your Business role

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 covered Drew Sidora's continuing divorce struggle with her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, as well as her fight with co-star Porsha Williams. In an interview with TV Insider, published on August 9, 2025, Drew looked back on the drama that transpired in the show and how she felt about it.She also spoke about the importance of her character, Aaliyah, in the Bounce TV sitcom Mind Your Business, stating that it raised awareness about women's struggles with endometriosis. Aaliyah, a 40-year-old woman, was diagnosed with the condition in season 2.Drew commended the comedy show for addressing difficult topics, as she drew parallels with the role, pointing out that both Aaliyah and she were caught up in divorce battles.While reflecting on the events that unfolded in season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew noted that despite the tension with her co-stars, she was able to become more &quot;grounded.&quot; She appreciated the portrayal of her story, as it allowed fans to connect with her and understand her standpoint.&quot;I was able to stand my ground&quot; - The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Drew Sidora on being able to share her complete story in season 16Drew at the 2025 BET Awards (Image via Getty)When asked about her dynamic with the Bravo ladies after season 16, Drew mentioned that it was &quot;definitely sweet and a little sour and bitter.&quot; She noted that it was her &quot;rawest&quot; season to date, which was why it was important to her. Drew was glad she had the opportunity to tell her story &quot;authentically,&quot; as it solidified her position among the cast members.Although not all relationships she formed with them were &quot;good,&quot; it allowed her to be &quot;more grounded.&quot;&quot;I was really proud this season as I was able to stand my ground. I feel like the fans connected to me and all the challenges and arguments and disagreements I was having, seeing my perspective. I was grateful for that,&quot; Drew added.Drew at the Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six (Image via Getty)The Real Housewives of Atlanta star expressed her excitement about the next season, as she looked forward to continuing her motherhood journey, finalizing her divorce, and sparking new friendships within the group. Drew stated that she wanted to show more of her work with the Endometriosis Foundation and her acting career.Drew wished to show viewers more than just her personal tribulations, hoping to share a different side of herself with fans.&quot;It's really emotional to me&quot; - The Real Housewives of Atlanta fame Drew Sidora on the significance of Aaliyah's character View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAaliyah's endometriosis diagnosis was based on Mind Your Business writer Staci Harris's personal struggles, which is why it resonated with Drew. While reflecting on the show and how it handled the condition, she appreciated its ability to &quot;imitate life,&quot; allowing viewers to resonate with the characters' stories.She then drew similarities between her life and Aaliyah's, noting both were going through divorces. However, it was her endometriosis diagnosis that made her connect with the character the most.&quot;When it came time to discuss the episode where Aaliyah found herself with the endometriosis diagnosis, it really hit home. You can see in the episode it’s really emotional to me,&quot; she explained.When asked about how she related to the character, Drew recalled suffering from &quot;some symptoms of adenomyosis&quot; after she gave birth to her daughter. She said that she understood the challenges of the painful condition &quot;all too well.&quot;Drew added that she raised the topic in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, too, because she wanted to show those who made fun of her body what she dealt with.The Real Housewives of Atlanta episodes can be streamed on Peacock.