The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 2 recap: Porsha confronts Drew while Shamea talks to Shiloh’s surrogate

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered on March 9, finishing a 546-day hiatus that the reality show took. The show welcomed back familiar faces, including Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, and Drew Sidora. Shamea Morton also returned in a guest role. New cast members Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley joined the show.

Previously, Porsha had been preparing for her divorce proceedings, while Shamea celebrated her birthday. In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which aired on March 16, Porsha expressed concerns about Drew and Dennis appearing together on the show. Brit shared her experiences after her divorce and new marriage. Shamea had a conversation with Shadina, Shiloh's surrogate.

What happened in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 episode 2?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shamea asked Drew about rumors of her dating Dennis, mentioning they were seen together in matching outfits. Porsha added that Dennis invited her to Drew's birthday party. Drew explained it was a surprise and saw Dennis as a supportive friend during her divorce. Porsha, feeling hurt, confronted Drew for filming scenes with Dennis without telling her.

Drew faced additional criticism for attempting to arrange a photoshoot for Porsha's Go Naked Hair brand without Porsha's consent. Porsha claimed this action violated Drew's contract. Kenya believed the issue was actually about Dennis. Regardless, Porsha decided to distance herself from Drew.

Meanwhile, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kelli revealed that she founded Nana's Chicken & Waffles in 2016. The restaurant became successful, but her ex-husband's decision to close the Conyers, Georgia location caused financial difficulties. Kelli's ex-husband allegedly only paid child support when ordered by the court.

She wants to demonstrate to her daughters how to build wealth independently. Brit and her new husband, Mike, got married during the pandemic, which meant Brit couldn't have the wedding she had envisioned. The two met while Brit was working as an insurance agent, and Mike was her client. Brit later started her insurance agency.

"Mike was my client. So, I didn't wanna date my client. So, we became friends and probably about three or four months of him Facetiming me all the time, I was like, 'I gotta watch out for you,'" revealed Brit.

Shamea visited her former surrogate, Shadina, who co-owns a surrogacy agency with Dr. Jackie. During her pregnancy with Shamea's daughter, Shiloh, Shadina was diagnosed with breast cancer at 32 weeks. As a result, Shiloh was born prematurely. Shamea revealed that she had recently undergone several rounds of IVF. Later, Shadina offered to help Shamea find a new surrogate.

Shamea, Drew, and Angela met at the gym. Drew stated that her relationship with Dennis was strictly professional. Angela suggested that Shamea was acting on Porsha's behalf by asking Drew about her relationship with Dennis. Shamea clarified that she had asked the question for her understanding. In a separate interview, Drew shared her thoughts on Shamea's actions.

"I literally have no expectations on Dennis besides being a great dad for Pilar," revealed Porsha in a confessional.

Porsha and Dennis watched their daughter Pilar play before discussing the situation with Drew. Dennis reiterated that his relationship with Drew was purely business. Porsha became emotional and walked away, expressing her feelings about loyalty. She later had a conversation with Dennis, reminding him that he should only film scenes with her.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

