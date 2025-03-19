The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 16 recap: Sutton apologizes to Dorit while the ladies go on a boat excursion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired a new episode on March 18, 2025. This reality show follows the lives of its cast members in California. The show features Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, and Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly also appeared in the episode.

In the previous episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards met with Mauricio Umansky to discuss some photos. Dorit Kemsley had a conversation with her estranged husband, PK Kemsley. The cast members also traveled to Saint Lucia for Bozoma Saint John's trip.

In episode 16, Sutton apologized to Dorit for her comment about the wallet, and Dorit was slow to forgive. Meanwhile, Sutton was grateful that Kyle defended her. However, Garcelle felt let down when Sutton didn't return the favor. The group's boat outing in Saint Lucia became tense when Erika accused Sutton of criticizing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during difficult times.

What happened in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 16?

The episode kicked off with Kyle arriving at Boz's suite and noticing that she and Garcelle wore the same dress. The group went to dinner at a restaurant, where Dorit told Sutton that the latter had been treating her poorly for months. Dorit expressed her desire to improve their relationship but felt it was no longer possible.

Sutton responded that everyone in the group had failed each other at some point.

Dorit brought up Sutton's previous intention to create a sense of sisterhood among the ladies. Dorit felt Sutton didn't follow through on this intention. Erika noted that Sutton sometimes appeared authentic, but then changed her behavior. Sutton stated she wouldn't engage in the conversation further.

“I am not going to do this again. We’re not going to beat me with a stick,” said Sutton.

When Dorit said Sutton shouldn't play the victim, Sutton asked Dorit not to dictate what she could or couldn't do. Later, Sutton apologized to Dorit for her comment at the caviar dinner. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted that the wallet comment earlier was hurtful, and that she was "really sorry". Dorit criticized Sutton for not apologizing sooner and accused her of being "passive-aggressive".

Afterward, Boz asked Dorit if she felt responsible for anything related to Sutton, to which Dorit also apologized for a previous remark about Sutton's drinking. Meanwhile, Boz revealed to Kyle that she had seen Kyle's estranged husband, Mauricio, with another woman at SoHo House. Boz had informed Kyle about the encounter via a voice note during the time of the incident.

"Just happened to be seated, across the table, like I’m talking about as far as maybe Sutton is from me, there is Mau, with his girl,” revealed Boz.

Garcelle then brought up Kyle's friend Morgan Wade, expressing confusion about why the cast had to be cautious around the subject. Garcelle also became annoyed that Sutton didn't support her. The next morning, Sutton and Garcelle had breakfast together and Garcelle apologized for storming off. Sutton explained that she thought it was best to drop the topic of Morgan.

As the ladies went for a boat excursion, Erika told Sutton that she noticed Sutton was critical of women going through tough times. She also pointed out Sutton's behavior towards Kyle and her before, and now Dorit.

Sutton reminded Erika that she apologized for questioning her during her split from Tom Girardi. Erika continued, saying Sutton was hard on Dorit. Sutton responded that Dorit was hard on her too. Sutton felt frustrated, asking what the others wanted from her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

