"It's very, very stressful" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton on filming reunions

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton spoke to People Magazine exclusively on March 15, 2025. During the conversations, she discussed the challenges throughout the filming of the series' reunion episodes. Hilton described the experience, highlighting how demanding the process was.

"It is a very, very big day, and it's very, very stressful," Hilton shared.

She said that even for cast members who were not directly involved in the season's drama, the reunion setting was stressful. She added that it was "pretty intense" with everything that was going on.

Hilton, who started on the show during season 11 as a "friend of the housewives," has made occasional appearances. She confirmed her exit during 2023 and returned as a guest throughout season 13 and the reunion in 2024. She is currently appearing as a "friend" in season 14, which is currently airing.

Kathy Hilton's experience with The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reunions

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kathy Hilton, discussed the energy required during reunions. She said that regardless of involvement in the central conflicts, just being present at the reunion had an impact on those present. She said that since they were "sitting there for hours," listening to all the drama, it felt like they were "absorbing all that energy."

Hilton described how the tension in the room can make the experience mentally exhausting.

"You have to relive everything, and that can be tough," Hilton said.

The repeated discussion format during the reunion often causes several cast members to relive past feelings. Hilton pointed out that while some may find closure, others leave feeling stressed. Hilton's presence in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has often centered around her bond with her sister, Kyle Richards.

In season 14, she continues to support Richards through personal challenges, including her separation from Mauricio Umansky. Reflecting on the process, Hilton explained that even when she was not a "part" of any of the drama, she had to sit through it.

Supporting her sister Kyle Richards

Kathy Hilton's role in season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills highlighted her support for Kyle Richards amid her personal struggles. Richards separated from Umansky in 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Kathy spoke about the separation, noting that while it was a "period of adjustment" for Kyle, she was "handling it with strength."

Hilton also spoke about her role as a sister, stating that being there for Kyle Richards is her priority.

"I'm just trying to be there when she needs me," Hilton said.

RHOBH star acknowledged that her sister is focusing on spending quality time with her daughters and finding comfort in family support.

Kyle Richards on her bond with Kathy Hilton

During an interview on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa in March 2024, Kyle Richards shared how important Hilton's support has been as she navigates her separation.

"She will call me, text me and [say], 'I just love you and I'm here for you no matter what,'" Richards said.

Richards also talked about the RHOBH finale, where she shared her separation from Umansky with her castmates. Later in the episode, Richards and Umansky had a conversation with their daughters about the separation at their vacation home in Aspen, Colorado.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues to air on Bravo on every Tuesday, with new episodes available for streaming on Peacock the next day.

