The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 8- Recap and more details explored

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has already made it to episode 8 of season 14, which was released on Sunday, June 23. The episode was, by far, the most intense as it was a witness to a physical altercation between Jenn and Danielle. The ladies fought over Danielle warning Jenn about them not getting paid for a photoshoot they were doing for their hairdresser.

Apart from that, the episode saw talking about the fights at the party in the last episode. Teresa said that the gift she sent Melissa and Joe was sent by Louie. Jackie once again apologized to Dolores but the latter asked to put their friendship on a break.

What went down on episode 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14?

In episode 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa, Jennifer, and Dolores met for a healing session at a sound healing place in Tulum, while Melissa and Danielle met at the former's fashion store, Envy, on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. While there, both the parties individually talked about Melissa's party. Jennifer told Teresa and Dolores that there were fights in "every corner".

Jennifer and Dolores thought it was nice of Teresa to send her brother a housewarming gift, but Melissa and Danielle thought Teresa did so only to make a spectacle out of it. Teresa shared that she didn't send the gift, it was her husband Louie who did so.

In another scene on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Margaret and Rachel met up. Margaret told Rachel that her husband was being tested for cancer. She teared up as she said it and was comforted by Rachel. The conversation then shifted to Jackie. Margaret said,

"She is a nasty b*tch. She goes to Dolores, one of my closest friend's and talks sh*t about me".

She referred to Jackie and Dolores' altercation at Melissa's housewarming party, where Jackie apologized to Dolores for calling her a "slob" in her chats with Margaret. Margaret told Rachel how important it was for her to send the screenshots to Dolores to expose Jackie, because Jackie was talking badly about her to her friend.

Teresa, Danielle, Jennifer, and Dolores met at a party in Tulum. Teresa told Dolores that Jackie was coming and that she might want to talk to her again. Dolores said that Jackie has "always been a little elitist, a little bit of classist".

The ladies then confronted Jackie and asked her if she ever wrote, "I hate her" for Dolores. When Jackie said yes, Jennifer said that it wasn't right. Jackie said that she hated her in the moment, and said that she needed to talk to Dolores.

While chatting with Dolores, Jackie said that she was apologetic for her texts, but "the real bad guy" was Margaret. She told her that Margaret had spoken badly of her, but Dolores didn't seem to care. She instead told her that,

"Some friendships need a break".

Jackie resisted and said she valued their friendship, but Dolores wasn't having it, and insisted that she needed a break from their relationship.

The end of the episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey saw a physical altercation between Danielle and Jenn. Danielle said she was only paying her workers out of the fundraiser money, but Jenn said that Danielle was taking a sum from the fundraiser money, "for her time".

Jenn then told her that she didn't like how she texted her about their hairstylist's photoshoot and warned her that she wasn't getting paid. Danielle didn't like it because she said Jenn hadn't told her anything when it happened and didn't understand why it was being brought up now.

Things escalated quickly and Jenn pushed Danielle, Danielle responded by throwing her drink at Jenn. They were pulled apart by the onlookers before Danielle walked out of the party.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.