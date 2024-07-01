The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 9: Recap and more details explored

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 9 aired on June 30, 2024 on Bravo. The latest episode featured more gossip and drama following Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral’s fight in the eighth episode.

Many housewives, including Jennifer Fessler and Teresa Guidice, were in between the fight. They were seen struggling between their two friends who were having a huge fight.

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey also included Danielle Cabral, who hosted her Boujie Kidz relaunch party. Many housewives joined the party; however, Jennifer Aydin was not invited.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 9: Recap and more

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 episode 9, Behind Frenemy Lines, was full of drama, fights, and intense arguments between housewives. The episode started with Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe, who was excited about her cousin Nick’s wedding. Joe was going to officiate the wedding, which was held at Cedar Lakes Estate at Port Jervis in New York.

Melissa described the wedding as:

"Nick and Mike are just a great example of true love. They both really struggled coming out. Nick was nervous to tell all of the men in my family. And Mike’s family did not come today because they don’t accept that he’s gay."

The wedding had many guests, including Margaret, her husband Joe Benigno, Dolores and Paul, her boyfriend, Melissa’s sons Joey and Gino, and more.

Margaret Josephs worried about her husband, Joe

Joe Benigno has been busy managing many things in their backyard. Meanwhile, Margaret has been waiting for Joe’s test results. Earlier, because of his PSA level increase, Joe was being tested for cancer. While they were waiting for the results, Margaret couldn’t keep calm.

She even called the doctor’s office to know about the test results. They were informed that Joe would need to have an MRI as the tests showed something abnormal.

Danielle preparing for the upcoming party

Danielle Cabral was busy planning her relaunch party on The Real Housewives of New Jersey episode 9. She and her husband, Nate, were seen arranging decoration items and more. She hired her friend Kayla to plan for the party. Danielle said she has very good experience with Kayla hiring various parties for her, including Valentina’s Barbie party.

Danielle shared in a confessional:

"I’m hosting a relaunch party in a couple of days because I want to celebrate all the changes that we made this past year. There’s a new logo, we have a brand new website, my first collection. And after coming off, like, the high from the New York Fashion Week, this is the grand finale."

When her husband asked if she had invited everybody, Danielle said:

"Of course. I mean, it goes without saying Jennifer is no longer coming. She’s made fun of me and talked about my character."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Boujie Kidz relaunch party

Many people attended Danielle’s party, and the kids enjoyed everything, including the theme, decorations, and more. Attendees included Marissa, Rachel, and Jessica, who came with their daughter Gianella and son Kia. Danielle’s friend Tiffany attended the party with her family, and Jennifer Fessler also attended. Teresa came later with her teenage daughter. Margaret came with her friend Lexi.

The housewives had many conversations about Danielle and Jenn's fight. After discussing some things, Jennifer Fessler revealed that Jenn has been sharing a different version of the story than Danielle is telling.

When Fessler said that she had her (Jennifer Aydin’s) back, Danielle told her:

"She’s lucky I didn’t knock her f**king head off of her shoulders, Jenn Fessler."

The episode ended with Rachel Fuda leaving the party. She told Danielle that,

"Jenn Fessler, she should just wear a T-Shirt and say, “I’m up Teresa’s a**nand Jennifer Aydin’s a**” on the back."

Fans can steam The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 on Bravo.