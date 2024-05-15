The Ultimatum: South Africa participant Khanya apologizes for her behavior after backlash 

The Ultimatum: South Africa contestant Khanya faced backlash for her behavior towards her fellow cast member Siza. Khanya star joined the Netflix spinoff series with her boyfriend Nkateko after giving him an ultimatum to marry her. As per the show format, the participating couples will be swapped and each contestant will be paired with someone new.

Following this show pattern, Khanya was paired with Isaac and Nkateko was in a trial marriage with Siza. Khanya and Siza got into an argument, and soon after the episode was released, Khanya was labeled a "childhood bully" on X by her batchmate from primary school.

On March 14, 2024, The Ultimatum: South Africa contestant Khanya posted an apology to her official Instagram account. Acknowledging her behavior and actions. Khanya explained how seeing her partner with someone else was difficult, overwhelming, and an "intense experience" for her.

"I understand if some of you may feel like I was out of line with some of my words and actions. It was an intense experience for me and I handled it the best way I could. Just like how it was not easy for other cast members watching their partners with other people, it was not easy for me too", she wrote.

The Netflix spinoff series star shared that she had apologized to people she hurt individually in person and being a famous personality, she owes one to the viewers as well. However, Khanya wishes to move on as the filming for the show happened long ago, and "a lot has happened since then."

"I acknowledge I'm a strong personality and say things that only others dare to think. Making TV aside, we are dealing with real people and real emotions here. It's in the past and a lot has happened since then including healing and transformation."

The backlash The Ultimatum: South Africa star Khanya faced

In The Ultimatum: South Africa episode 6, Siza revealed that she was concerned and disturbed to find out that Nkateko was using her. This was implied by Khanya who told Siza that Nkateko wasn't physically intimate in his previous relationship, which might be why he was with Siza in the first place.

Soon after, Siza and Khanya got into a conflict as their conversation escalated into a heated argument. Khanya refused to listen to Siza and started yelling at her, this behavior was caught on camera and disappointed the fans.

On May 14, 2024, a video was posted by @Musa_Khawula on X, in which a woman named Busiswa Stemele revealed that during her time at Erica Primary School, Khanya used to keep getting in trouble for bullying. The woman explained that when she saw Khanya on The Ultimatum: South Africa, her face looked familiar.

That's when she realized that the reality TV star was her childhood bully, the woman claimed Khanya's behavior hasn't changed since that time, she said:

“The fact that she is still like that, I am shook, Khanya has not changed after so many years... Khanya never stayed long at the school, she kept getting in trouble. Her mom was in school every other day attending to Khanya’s matters.”

Khanya received backlash for her behavior which pushed her to apologize publically. The woman however believed that being a bully is Khanya's personality:

“She is overwhelming, she’s rude, she’s mean, demeaning, she says derogatory things and she is not remorseful... If she does not get her way, she will make everyone’s life a living hell", the woman had said.

Stream The Ultimatum: South Africa exclusively on Netflix.