The Valley season 2 episode 6 recap: The Santa Barbara trip comes to an end as Nia fights back

The Valley is an American reality TV series which premiered on Bravo on March 19, 2024, as a spin-off from Vanderpump Rules. The series follows five couples including Daniel Booko, Nia Booko, Luke Broderick, Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei, and Jax Taylor.

Ad

In the previous episode of The Valley season 2, things escalated on the wine trip when Danny got drunk and fell asleep. Michelle had had enough of Jesse's behavior, and Nia was left to defend her husband. However, Nia was caught off guard when her friends turned against her. Meanwhile, Jax shared some personal news, revealing that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

In the latest episode, the Santa Barbara trip came to an end as Nia fought back against Brittany, Jasmine, and Janet. This resulted in Nia questioning her place within the friend group. Scheana and Michelle went for a run to talk about the weekend.

Ad

Trending

What happened in The Valley season 2 episode 6?

Ad

Episode 6 of The Valley season 2 kicked off where it left off with Nia getting scolded by Brittany, Jasmine, and Janet. In the last episode, Nia said that her husband, Danny, was “asleep” rather than saying he was wasted. Nia mentioned that she was blindsided and confused as to why her friends were speaking about her behind her back.

Janet revealed in her confessional that she had learned Nia was seeking support from Alcoholics Anonymous, but did not have any proof. Janet felt sympathy for Nia, who was consistently defending her husband's actions. However, Brittany, Jasmine, and Janet felt disrespected after hearing Nia's side of the story.

Ad

Ad

Soon, Danny woke up, and Nia asked him to have a chat with her alone. Nia was upset and started crying in bed, with Danny trying to comfort her as he struggled to understand the situation.

Meanwhile, Scheana and Michelle went to Runyon Canyon Park. During their adventure, Michelle revealed that she had decided that it was in her best interest not to talk to her ex, Jesse. The only exception to the rule would apply when it was about their daughter, Isabella.

Ad

In episode 5 of The Valley season 2, Michelle admitted that she "kissed another guy" during her marriage to Jesse. But she suspected that Jesse also cheated on her due to him "having eight-hour lunches."

Things have not been good for Michelle, romantically, as her current boyfriend, Aaron, said that if it did not get better between the two, they should just take a break. Later, Jesse was shown talking to his life coach as he opened up about Michelle cheating on him. The segment ended with the coach asking Jesse to scream all his sorrows onto a pillow, which he did.

Ad

Ad

The next day, the last day for their Santa Barbara trip, everyone chipped in to throw a dinner for Nia. Nia told her The Valley castmates what made her feel bad was her friends talking about her behind her back. Nia then recalled her childhood when she and her mother often lived without a home.

Even during adulthood, The Valley star revealed that she had to sleep in her car in the parking lot of her job as she was not able to pay rent. She then addressed Danny's drinking problem and revealed that they had counseling regarding the Halloween event. Nia further stated that she did not like it when Janet compared Danny to an ex-partner of hers who had addiction issues.

Ad

Nia left the dinner table by making a promise to the rest of the girls that next time they would discuss the problems in front of each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More