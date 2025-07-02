"They never told us in the villa"- Love Island USA star Jeremiah opens up about Yulissa's unexplained removal amid racism scandal

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 2, which premiered on June 4, 2025, contestant Yulissa Escobar was removed from the show without an explanation from the producers. The removal came after the islander had been receiving backlash over her past podcast clips, wherein she used racial slurs – specifically the n-word – multiple times.

Meanwhile, in the June 30 episode of the Speedy Morman Show, recently dumped islander Jeremiah Brown opened up about Yulissa's unexplained removal, saying the other cast members weren't informed about the reason behind it.

Jeremiah noted that at the time, they were just told that Yulissa had left the villa for "personal reasons." He himself was unsure of what had happened and only came to know about it when he checked his phone after he was eliminated.

“They personally never told me anything. They never told us in the villa. They said she left for personal reasons — I can say that. I found out later after getting my phone back that it was because of whatever happened,” he said in the recent interview.

The dumped Love Island USA star further shared that Yulissa was taken out in the middle of the night while the others were sleeping, unaware of what was happening.

Love Island USA star Yulissa apologizes for her past racial comments

After coming out of the villa, Yulissa released a statement via an Instagram post on June 7, addressing her past racial comments and offering an apology.

The post included a quote from her wherein she stated that she was owning up to her mistakes and 'speaking her truth.' Meanwhile, in the caption, she titled her message “YULISSA ESCOBAR OFFICIAL STATEMENT.”

She began her statement by apologizing for using a word she acknowledged she had "no right" to say. Yulissa went on to express her intention to directly address the resurfaced podcast clips featuring her.

"In those clips, I used a word I never should’ve used, a racial slur. I used it ignorantly, not fully understanding the weight, history, or pain behind it. I wasn’t trying to be offensive or harmful, but I recognize now that intention doesn’t excuse impact. And the impact of that word is real. It’s tied to generations of trauma, and it is not mine to use," she explained.

The former Love Island USA contestant continued:

"At the time, I was speaking casually in conversation, not thinking deeply or critically about what I was saying. But that doesn’t take away from how wrong it was. The truth is, I didn’t know better then, but I do now. I’ve taken the time to reflect, to learn, and to grow from that moment."

Yulissa further added that she has "changed a lot" since she made those comments. She noted that not only had she changed the way she speaks, but also in how she shows up, carries herself, and "honors the experiences of others."

Talking about the changes in her life, she stated that growth for her meant recognizing one's mistakes, even if it is uncomfortable, and choosing to move forward with "humility and accountability."

The former Love Island USA contestant then shifted her focus towards the alleged fake statements about her circulating online, saying that they don't reflect 'her or her heart.'

"I want to clarify that this is my voice and my words. I don’t need anyone to speak for me. I’m choosing to speak for myself because I take full ownership of my actions. Do not listen to the fake statements. This is my official statement. This is me, speaking directly to you," she added.

Yulissa then ended her statement by extending her apology to the people who were disappointed or offended by her past comments.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day except Wednesdays on Peacock.

