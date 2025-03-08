"This would be a different conversation" — Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban weighs in on the Mavericks' trade return for Luka Doncic

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban recently addressed Dallas Mavericks team's trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. As the former majority owner of the team, Cuban weighed in on this trade during an interview with WFAA on March 6, 2025.

He stated:

"If the Mavs are going to trade Luka, that's one thing. Just get a better deal. I still firmly believe if we had gotten four unprotected number ones and Anthony Davis and Max Christie, this would be a different conversation."

According to CBS News, this trade reportedly sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round draft pick for 2029. This sparked widespread debate among fans and analysts regarding the Mavericks' return.

For the unversed, Mark Cuban purchased the Mavericks in January 2000 and played a key role in the franchise’s 2011 NBA Championship. In November 2023, CBS News reported that he sold a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson family. He stills holds a minority share in the team.

Shark Tank Mark Cuban discusses Luka Doncic trade and Mavericks' future

Cuban's perspective on the Luka Doncic trade

Mark Cuban clarified that he was not involved in the Mavericks' decision to trade Doncic. The Shark Tank investor explained that his role in basketball operations ended when he sold his majority stake. While he remains a minority owner, he no longer has a decision-making role. Addressing the trade specifically, Cuban commented on the return the Mavericks received for Doncic, stating:

"If the Mavs are going to move Luka, they need to ensure they maximize the value. That’s the part that I think could have been different."

Reasons behind Cuban’s sale of the Mavericks

Cuban also discussed his decision to sell his majority stake in the team, citing both personal and business considerations. The Shark Tank investor explained that his primary motivation was to avoid placing his children in a difficult position in the future:

"I didn’t want my kids to end up in this exact position, at some level, if they made a mistake."

Additionally, he emphasized that the new ownership group is better suited to handle the franchise’s long-term infrastructure needs. He pointed to the American Airlines Center’s future as a key issue, stating:

"Patrick [Dumont] and the Sands Corporation... they’re better suited to deal with building than I am. I didn’t want to find myself in a situation where I couldn’t compete because I didn’t know how to do that stuff."

Cuban indicated that the Adelson family’s real estate expertise makes them well-positioned to address such challenges.

The Mavericks’ future

Cuban acknowledged that his departure has left a gap in communication between ownership and the fanbase. He noted:

"I think the biggest challenge that the Mavs have right now is there's nobody who's really outgoing to communicate. It’s not so much what you do, it’s how you communicate why you do what you do."

He added that while the current ownership group operates differently, they will need to find ways to connect with fans. Drawing a parallel to past team decisions, Cuban recalled the backlash that followed Steve Nash’s departure from the Mavericks in 2004.

The Shark Tank investor pointed out that despite initial criticism, the team eventually won a championship in 2011. Cuban suggested that long-term success could shift fan sentiment over time. Regarding the team's current trajectory, Cuban maintained his confidence in the new ownership, concluding:

"It'll take longer now. But it'll be OK."

Tune in to Shark Tank every Friday at 8 PM ET on ABC, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu.

