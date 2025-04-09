Top 5 moments from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion part 2

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aired the second part of the season 14 reunion special on April 8, 2025. In the previous episode, Dorit discussed her separation from PK and revealed that her children were not aware of it. Conflict arose when Garcelle questioned Kyle about Morgan Wade.

Ad

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion had its own moments with Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke’s friend Jennifer Tilly joining the cast. Following are the top five moments that took place in the April 8 episode of the Bravo reality show.

What happened in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion part 2?

1) Garcelle confronted Kyle about Morgan Wade's allegations

Ad

Trending

Ad

The second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion kicked off with Garcelle Beauvais confronting Kyle Richards about their previous conversation regarding Kyle's rumored relationship with Morgan Wade. Richards had confided in Beauvais, intending to show trust.

However, Richards' decision to keep aspects of her personal life private had been a topic of discussion among the housewives. When asked by host Andy Cohen about her response to viewers who criticize her for not sharing enough about her life, Kyle explained that she prioritizes protecting her loved ones.

Ad

“I am not going to, for example, say something that is going to affect my daughters’ lives for a TV show, for a network, for fans, for ratings, ever. So, if it’s going to hurt somebody that I love and care about, I don’t care,” stated Kyle.

2) Kyle apologized to Dorit for texting her ex

Ad

Kyle Richards attends the 2024 Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley had a tough relationship since the beginning of season 13, which got worse by the time season 14 rolled out. Dorit discovered that Kyle continued to communicate with her husband, PK, despite their marital separation and their troubled friendship.

Ad

During the reunion, Kyle acknowledged that she had contacted PK after arguing with Dorit in Oceanside, California, despite previously agreeing to stop texting him. Richards admitted that her actions were wrong and recognized that she wouldn't want Dorit to communicate with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in a similar situation.

3) Kathy Hilton claimed she has Chinese ancestry

Ad

Kathy Hilton is known for her eccentric nature on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In part 2 of the reunion episode, she claimed to have Chinese ancestry. Although, Kathy clarified that there was no concrete evidence to support this claim.

Kathy explained that she met a woman at a Max Mara fashion show in Venice, Italy, who shared information about her lineage. The woman, who seemed knowledgeable, looked Hilton up online after she shared her background and birth name. Hilton had previously mentioned her Italian heritage to the woman.

Ad

4) Sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton talked about Kim's relapse

Kathy Hilton attends DIRECTV's Christmas At Kathy's 2024 at a private residence (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The conversation turned to Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton's middle sister, who had recently been hospitalized and placed on a psychiatric hold due to a substance abuse relapse. Andy Cohen asked for an update on her condition.

Ad

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards reported that Kim had been spending time in Florida and seemed to be doing better. Kyle noted that her sister's current state was an improvement from her previous struggles, which had garnered significant attention.

5) Sutton claimed that the production team asked her to interrupt Dorit

Ad

Sutton Stracke interrupted Dorit Kemsley while she was discussing her son Jagger's reaction to her separation. Stracke later acknowledged that she handled the situation poorly, but Dorit believed it was a deliberate choice. The conversation shifted to Stracke's tendency to speak out of turn, with Dorit highlighting her comment about wallets.

“I mean, I don’t know why you think you’re superior to anyone… And I know you’re used to buying people and buying gifts and trying to buy, but there’s a lot more to life,” said The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit.

Ad

Dorit pointed out the difference between Stracke's lifestyle and her own, suggesting that Stracke's behavior was not acceptable. The other women agreed that Stracke's words were hurtful and unacceptable.

The second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion aired on April 8 at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More