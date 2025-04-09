"She's doing better"— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy provides update about Kim Richards' sobriety 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 aired part two of its reunion special this week on April 8, 2025. During the segment, while the cast resolved their issues, talk show host, Andy Cohen asked Kathy and Kyle Richards about their sister, Kim Richards, who was a main cast member on the Bravo show in 2010.

Ad

The host asked about Kim's sobriety and said there had been reports she had moved to Florida. Kathy noted that Kim had in fact, moved to Florida.

"You know, I think she's doing better," she added.

Kyle Richards added that Kim was doing better than she was the last time the media was talking about her.

"We're just not that close"— Kyle speaks to Dorit about her and Kim's relationship in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14

Ad

Trending

Ad

The season 14 reunion was not the first time Kim Richards was mentioned on the Bravo show. In an episode that aired on March 18, 2025, Kyle Richards spoke about her relationship with her elder sister while talking to Dorit.

At the time, Kyle told the cast member that her sister was happy, although they didn't see each other often. Dorit said that she felt like she hadn't ever seen the three sisters together. Kyle responded that it was nice when they were all together.

Ad

"We're just not that close, I don't see her that much, unfortunately," she added.

In September 2024, Kim was reportedly put on a "5150 psychiatric hold" and had to be taken to a hospital after she showcased "incohorent" behavior at a hotel. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was released, she stayed at Kyle Richards' house. However, soon after, an insider told People magazine that Kim's alcoholic tendencies became a sore subject between the sisters.

Ad

Kim Richards' sobriety journey

Ad

In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 2 reunion special, Kim Richards had spoken up about her issues with alcohol. She told Andy Cohen that she was not drinking when they started filming the season, however, as the show progressed, she lost her confidence and started drinking again,

At the time, Kyle Richards' sister also said that she couldn't help but watch the show when she saw her behavior change and said that she was "ashamed" of what she had done.

Ad

In April 2015, while on the Dr. Phil Show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum admitted to using drugs. A heated backstage exchange was caught between Kim and her son, Chad, as the latter accused her of "taking pills." The former Bravo celebrity admitted to "doing it every once in a while."

The same month, Kim ran into trouble with the police and was charged with several counts. This included public intoxication, trespassing, resisting arrest, and "battery on a police officer." She was sentenced to attend 52 alcoholics anonymous meetings and 30 days of community service.

Ad

In July the same year, The RHOBH alum spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her multiple relapses. At the time, she said she loved being sober but that relapsing was hard for her. She said it wasn't easy but that she needed to seek treatment because she needed a break from what was going on at home.

In October 2024, Kathy Richards opened up about Kim's life after reports of the former reality star's relapse began to surface. While speaking to US Weekly, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 cast memebr said that she and her sister never had "issues" however admitted that her sister was "going through a tough time."

Ad

However, Kathy also said that she was "doing better" after being placed on a psychiatric hold.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 can be streamed on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More