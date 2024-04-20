Ugliest House in America season 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ugliest House in America is set to return with a brand new season in April 2024. The upcoming season will see actress and comedian Retta travel across the United States of America in search of the ugliest houses in the country.

In each episode, the Good Girls actress will take a tour of three houses and share her insights after careful consideration, helping the homeowners of the ugliest house give their property a makeover.

As per Warner Bros. Discovery, the synopsis of the show is,

"During the new six-episode season, Retta will once again go cross-country to visit 15 horrendous homes nominated by their owners and share her hilarious hot takes of the stunningly bad designs, cringe-worthy layouts and sorely outdated styles."

The Ugliest House in America winner will receive a $150,000 makeover

In Ugliest House in America season 5, the comedian and actress Retta will visit a total of 15 houses, three in each episode. In the first episode, Retta will visit houses in the Midwest, which will be the first of five regions. In the next episode, the actress will tour houses in the Pacific Northwest. In episode three, the host will make her way to Southwestern in 'Southwestern Ugly,' followed by heading to the Northeast in another episode.

The first two episodes will air on April 22, followed by weekly releases till May 20, 2024.

As per Warner Bros. Discovery's press release for Ugliest House in America:

"Based on its ugly appearance, poor functionality and hideous design choices, one house will be crowned the “ugliest house in America” by HGTV, and the network will award its owners a showstopping $150,000 renovation completed by Alison Victoria, one of its top stars, during a special one-hour finale episode."

Fans can watch the show as it airs the episodes weekly on HGTV every Monday at 9 pm ET. The renovation show will also be available on Max, Discovery+, Hulu with Live TV, Youtube TV, Philo, SlingTV, and Fubo.

Fans can watch the renovation show on Max by subscribing for $9.99 a month. Discovery+ also offers HGTV shows and plans starting at $4.99 a month. Episodes will also be available on Hulu, starting at $7.99 monthly, and Youtube TV, with a subscription starting at $72.99.

Meet the host

The popular HGTV reality show, Ugliest House in America, is set to bring back to the screen Maritee Sangai Sirleaf as host. She is famously known as Retta. The 54-year-old stand up comedian played the role of Donna Meagle in Parks and Recreation. She also appeared in Netflix's Good Girls as Ruby Hill.

The Ugliest House in America host was born in Newark, New Jersey and spent a lot of her childhood in Liberia since her aunt, Ellen Sirleaf was the president of Liberia from 2006 to 2018.

After finishing her education, Retta worked as a chemist and performed as a stand up comedian. She then moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career as a comedian. However, after touring for two years, she decided to become an actress. She first appeared in Slackers in 2002, followed by Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star the following year.

Her other Hollywood credentials include Grand Union, $5.15/Hr, Complex, Freddie, Rodney, 7 Deadly Hollywood Sins, Fracture, and S*x and Death 101. In 2008, she appeared on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and in First Sunday. The year after that, the host of Ugliest House in America host was cast to play Donna in Parks and Recreation.

Ugliest House in America season 5 will air on April 22, 2024, at 9 pm on HGTV.

