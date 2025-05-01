"We're not dating" — Battle Camp star Louis Russell reveals his post-show relationship status with Bri

The inaugural season of Battle Camp concluded with Lorenzo being awarded the winner among all the Netflix Reality Universe stars. During the course of ten episodes, some contestants fought, while some were able to make good connections. Louis and Bri seem to fall into the latter category, which was not a surprise as the two had previously met.

Ad

The reality stars previously appeared on season 6 of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle and reunited at Battle Camp again. Their connection from the previous show helped them team up with each other during the competition, and they soon developed a connection beyond their teammate relationship. However, they were both eliminated in episode 5.

Bri felt positively about leaving the competition with Louis, saying it made their departure more enjoyable.

“Winning the money would have obviously been wonderful, but I’m actually really stoked that I get to leave with Louis. We will take our story elsewhere,” stated Bri after her exit.

Ad

Trending

Louis agreed, noting it made the trip home less lonely. After their exit, Louis chatted with Tudum By Netflix and revealed that the two were no longer together, but remained on good terms.

“We’re not dating or anything like that. But when we see each other, it’s good vibes. It always will be. Me and her are sweet,” said Battle Camp's Louis.

Ad

What happened to the romance between Battle Camp stars Gabi Butler and Tony Castellanos after filming?

Ad

Just like Louis and Bri, Tony Castellanos also wanted to pursue a connection with former Cheers star, Gabi Butler. Tony previously appeared on The Mole, and throughout the run of Battle Camp, mentioned his interest in Gabi, who was on a different team. In episode 3, he jokingly mentioned proposing to her with the prize money if he won.

Gabi, who had a boyfriend at the time, considered flirting with Tony to keep him from voting against her. However, Tony's plan backfired when his name appeared on the wheel four times, including a vote from Gabi. Despite this, the wheel ended up on Gabi's name, which made Tony emotional. He later decided to leave the competition himself, acknowledging that Gabi deserved to stay more than he did.

Ad

"It's the one person on that wheel that deserves to stay. My name's on there four times. I'm a jerk, you know? People clearly don't like me as much as they like her," said Tony in a confessional.

Ad

Gabi Butler even addressed the situation when she sat down for an interview with People on April 24. The Battle Camp contestant revealed what happened to Tony's hopes of ending up with her after filming. During filiming, Gabi had told Tony multiple times that she was in a relationship, but he didn't seem to care and stated that he would come for her when she was single.

"He was like, 'I'ma shoot my shot regardless.' He's like, 'I don't see a ring on your finger. I'll marry you tomorrow.' I'm like, 'No, this guy is just love bombing me'," recalled Gabi.

Ad

Afterward, when Gabi broke up with her boyfriend at the time, Tony sent mixed signals, according to the Battle Camp star. She recalled that Tony made claims of pursuing her, but when she eventually did become single, he unfollowed her on social media. She revealed that Tony recently followed her again, leaving Gabi confused about his intentions.

Watch all ten episodes of Battle Camp season 1 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More