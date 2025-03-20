"We're not on the same wavelength" — Love Is Blind: Sweden star Oscar breaks silence on issues with Alicia

In episode 7 of Love is Blind: Sweden which was released on March 20, 2025, previously eliminated contestants reunited with the couples still together in the pods. Tim's arrival made Alicia uneasy, as she had chosen Oscar over him during the pods stage of the experiment. Alicia and Tim both sat down to have an emotional conversation.

Tim questioned Alicia's decision to end their relationship, and Alicia explained that she didn't envision a future with him. Tim denied this, and they shared a tearful moment. Alicia and Oscar, who were having trouble in their relationship, also talked. Alicia mentioned feeling a strong connection when Tim kissed her forehead, but she wanted to experience feelings similar to Oscar's.

Oscar acknowledged that they had lost their way, and he had become distant. Alicia decided to take a break from their relationship. Later, Oscar and Alicia had a phone conversation. Oscar expressed his feelings, stating that they were struggling to connect on a deeper level.

"And what I'm feeling right now is not what I'd like to be feeling. We're not on the same wavelength, I think." said Oscar of Love is Blind: Sweden.

Alicia abruptly decided to end the conversation without replying and asked to talk later. The episode and the conversation ended with Oscar appearing upset afterward.

What other events happened in Love is Blind: Sweden

season 2 episode 7?

The episode began with the eliminated participants rejoining the rest of the cast. Jakob appeared awkward when Emmelie arrived, which the other cast members noticed. Earlier, Jakob had formed connections with Emmelie and Karolina before choosing Karolina. Emmelie confessed that she wanted to talk to Jakob about feeling misled by him in the pods.

Jakob explained to Emmelie that he followed his heart when choosing Karolina. Emmelie shared her approach to relationships, stating she wouldn't pursue someone if she had a bad feeling. Meanwhile, Karolina observed their conversation from a distance, saying she would let Jakob handle the situation.

As more former participants arrived on Love is Blind: Sweden, Ola and Milly discussed their relationship issues with the others. Ola had previously expressed unhappiness with Milly's lifestyle choices, specifically her consumption of soft drinks and junk food, which differed from his own habits.

"When he [Ola] talks about how my lifestyle makes him feel like this and like that and all these negative things, of course, I take that to heart," stated Milly.

After returning home, Karolina questioned Jakob about his lengthy conversation with Emmelie. A few days later, the couple went on a date, where Karolina acknowledged that discussing the topic was painful but ultimately beneficial for their relationship. Karolina felt relieved they could openly discuss difficult issues and appreciated their ability to communicate effectively.

Milly and Ola returned home and began packing their belongings, following their decision to end their relationship in the previous episode. After sharing a farewell hug with Ola, Milly reflected in a confessional that reuniting with her loved ones would comfort her.

"I hope that he [Ola] finds the kind of love that he's looking for. But he needs to be more open to letting someone in," said Milly.

Karin and Niklas went on a lake date on Love is Blind: Sweden, where Karin expressed her growing anxiety about their upcoming wedding. Niklas admitted to feeling nervous at times but remained content with the progress of their relationship.

Watch the first seven episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden on Netflix.

