Were you also disappointed to see Bryan Voltaggio lose the finale to Jonathon Sawyer in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2?

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 concluded on May 25, 2025, premiering its two-part finale that pushed the five finalists to their limits. Bryan Voltaggio, Stephanie Izard, Nini Nguyen, Jonathon Sawyer, and Kevin Lee went head-to-head for the victor's title and the $75,000 cash prize, but it was Jonathon who emerged victorious by defeating Bryan in the last round of the competition.

The finale that started with five finalists culminated in a compelling battle between Jonathon and Bryan. While both tried to put their best foot forward and leave a lasting impression on the judges with their dishes, it was Jonathon who overwhelmed Bryan. However, I believe Bryan deserved the victor's spot more than Jonathon, given his track record on the show and experience in the industry.

It was disappointing to see Bryan finish as the runner-up, as it felt it undermined his skills and expertise as a professional chef. Throughout his time on 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2, Bryan showcased exceptional talent and even won challenges to prove how capable he was.

Even in the finale, his blue-footed chicken dish against Jonathon showcased his mastery and ability to perform under the pressure of the daunting clock. I was disheartened to see him finish in the runner-up position, as 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing marked his fourth competition, in which Bryan came in second place. I was hopeful it would be his redemption series, but unfortunately, it was not.

Did the best chef take home the winner's title in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2?

After Kevin Lee, Stephanie Izard, and Nini Nguyen were eliminated, Bryan and Jonathon entered the last contest of the series, hoping to emerge victorious. As the Golden Knife holder from the previous round, Jonathon was given the opportunity to pick a protein. He chose a rack of lamb, while Bryan decided to continue cooking with his Blue Foot chicken.

Jonathon prepared lamb chops with uni and chantrelle mushrooms, while Bryan made roasted Blue Foot chicken with parsnips and maitake mushrooms. The 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing panelists — Jet Tila, Antonia Lofaso, and Graham Elliot — praised both presentations, and after an "extremely long deliberation," granted the victory to Jonathon.

It was exceptionally upsetting to watch Bryan lose the final battle to Jonathon because, according to me, he seemed more worthy of the winner's title. The fact that the judges had to deliberate hard and long on the decision shows the tough competition Bryan put up.

The reason the outcome bothered me more was the absence of a blind taste testing system. Before the results were announced, each 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing finalist said their piece as to why they needed the prize money.

While Bryan needed it for the No Kid Hungry cause and a family vacation, Jonathon needed it to help chefs battling substance abuse, adding that he was 30 months sober.

I am certain that hearing the chefs' intentions with money impacted, if not completely persuaded, the panelists' decision, and I cannot be convinced otherwise. Thus, it prompts me to question whether the worthy chef was awarded the win, or the chef with the better cause.

Even if I overlook the potentially orchestrated judgment, I cannot sideline Bryan's stellar performance throughout season 2 of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing. In Shift 1 of the competition, he teamed up with Elia Ambourad and won the tuna crudo challenge, with a spicy Italian tuna crudo with crisp potatoes and nori powder dish.

In Shift 3, he secured a top spot in the main challenge, impressing the panelists with his creativity. His performance only improved, as in Shift 5, he won the Golden Knife after acing the 20-minute dessert challenge. In the subsequent episode, he flaunted his leadership skills, leading his group to victory in a soup and sandwich challenge.

In the 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing finale, too, Bryan won the speed test and secured the Golden Knife. He eventually defeated his opponents and made his way into the final battle alongside Jonathon. However, the judges deemed Jonathan a better chef, making him the winner. In my opinion, though, Bryan had better chances of winning the contest.

What made his loss all the more disappointing was his exit interview statement, where he said:

"Not the result I wanted, but again, it's been an amazing experience. I'm not coming back, that's for sure. One and done on this one, one and done."

It shows how much Bryan wanted to win the show after finishing in second place in three competition shows before, namely Top Chef: Las Vegas, Top Chef Masters, and Top Chef: All-Stars L.A. To know he would not be returning to 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing upsets me more, as, like others, I had hoped for his victory in this Food Network show.

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing episodes are available to stream on Max.

