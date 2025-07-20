What does Gemma Owen do after appearing on Love Island UK season 8? Details explored

With season 12 of Love Island UK going on, fans of the show are wondering what some of the famous ex-islanders are up to after the show. Gemma Owen gained fame after her appearance on season 8, which aired in August 2022. She was paired with Luca Bish, and they finished as the runners-up of the season.However, they separated soon after the season ended, and people witnessed Luca again in the All-Stars version of the show, which aired last year. He paired up with Grace and again finished as the runner-up. Fans of the show are curious to know what Gemma was up to now that she wasn't with Luca.After the show, Gemma has become more relevant on her YouTube channel, where she shares videos of her horse riding. She also endorses products on her social media handles and continues to pursue her horse riding.More details about Gemma Owen from Love Island UK season 8Gemma Owen hails from Chester, UK, and was born in May 2003. She entered the Love Island UK villa at the age of 19 and was the youngest contestant in season 8. By profession, Gemma is an international dressage rider, has a clothing business called OG Beachwear, and also works as a model. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGemma is the daughter of British footballer Michael Owen. She got her love for horses from her father. Michael is married to her mother, Louise Bonsall, and the couple shares four children. Gemma already boasted over 160,000 followers on Instagram at the time she joined Love Island UK season 8, but over the years, after the show, Gemma now stands at 1.7 million followers.She also has another account where she posts pictures and videos of dressage, and that account has over 236K followers. On her Instagram bio, Gemma proudly writes that she is an international rider. It also has links to her other dressage account and her beachwear brand account.Her bio also mentions her email address for equestrian inquiries and other requests. The link in her bio directs viewers to her YouTube channel, where she has about 97K+ subscribers. Her Instagram bio also has links to her LTK page and her Klarna shop page.On her Instagram page, Gemma features highlights of her travels, product launches, time with the horses, and her cottage renovation, among other things. On her timeline, she comes across as an influencer, inspiring thousands with her sense of style. She also endorses several products there and has pictures of her travels and horses. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn her YouTube channel, Gemma posts videos of her riding horses, touring stables, travelling to places like Dubai and the Maldives, renovating her cottage, and giving life updates.Gemma broke up with Luca Bish three months after Love Island UK season 8 ended. She issued a statement on her Instagram following the split, in November 2022, which read,&quot;It wasn’t an easy decision, but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.&quot;After her statement, Luca also posted a public statement, in which he stated that he would cherish the memories he created with Gemma and thanked everyone for the support they had shown to their pairing.For more updates on Gemma from Love Island UK season 8, fans can follow the star on her official Instagram account, @gemowen_1. Her dressage account is @gemowendressage_.