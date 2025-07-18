Who is the new Love Island UK bombshell Angel Swift? Details explored

Love Island UK season 12's latest episode was released on July 17. The episode covered Harrison's exit from the villa after he accepted having feelings for both Lauren and Toni. With one more member of the villa gone, fans of the show wondered if there would be another addition.In a sneak peek of the next episode, Love Island UK's official Instagram revealed that a bombshell would be entering the villa. Her name was Angel Swift, and she would be choosing one among the three boys she would get to know. The news came as a shock to the ladies in shaky relationships, including Helena, Meg, and Toni. This was because they knew their men were prone to going after the bombshell.Fans are curious to know more about Angel Swift to determine what she is like and to gauge if any of the men would be interested in her. Angel isn't an influencer like many girls of the villa, but a self-made entrepreneur. She owns an aesthetic clinic cum salon in Kent, where she hails from.More about Love Island UK bombshell Angel SwiftAngel Swift is 26 years old and comes from Maidstone, the largest town in Kent, England. She is an aesthetic practitioner by profession and owns the AngelFace salon in Maidstone itself. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAngel has 120K followers on her official Instagram handle, @angeliqueswift, and her bio states,&quot;I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa!&quot;The highlights on her Instagram profile have pictures of her travels to Marbella, Dubai, Thailand, and Cannes, among others. The posts on her timeline also exude her love for travel, socializing, and dressing up. She is also an influencer for brands like Fashionova.What was shown about Angel Swift in the Love Island UK sneak peekThe first look video of the new bombshell, posted by the official Instagram account of Love Island UK, showed her catching Harry's eye, who is keeping things open with his current partner, Helena.The video showed Shakira getting a text that read that the game wasn't over. The text further read that Angel wanted them to put out three boys for her to get to know. Angel then entered the villa, and Helena gasped at her sight. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video further showed Harry and Angel chatting in private, while Helena got insecure. The latter told her castmates that Harry was talking to the bombshell for too long, longer than she was comfortable with. Meanwhile, Harry assured Angel that Helena was okay with them chatting privately because they were open to exploring their chances with the other islanders.He told her that he would keep on talking to her if he wanted to, even if Helena asked him not to. Helena told her co-contestants that she was going to tell Harry she wasn't waiting around for him, and he could leave her if he wanted to explore things with Angel.The two of them shared a laugh when Angel remarked that it felt like Harry was staring into her soul. With Angel swaying Harry's interests off from Helena, the dynamics in the villa could change. Now it is for the fans to see how things go down.For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @loveisland. Angel Swift can be followed at @angeliqueswift.