What Happened to American Idol contestant Freddie McClendon’s father? Details explored

American Idol season 23 aired a new episode on March 23, 2025, featuring 19-year-old Freddie McClendon's audition. His father, Davis McClendon, was murdered on May 7, 2023, in Greenwood, South Carolina. As per TV Insider, Davis McClendon, 46, was killed in a vehicular homicide committed by William "Bud" Ackerman Jr, who received a 45-year prison sentence.

The murder investigation revealed that Davis' girlfriend's estranged husband, Ackerman, intentionally crushed the victim between two vehicles. Freddie McClendon's appearance on American Idol marks a connection between the high-profile murder case and the music competition series, as he performs an original song written about his father.

American Idol season 23 features true crime connection in contestant story

The events of May 7, 2023, started as a typical evening in Greenwood. As per TV Insider magazine, the American Idol contestant's late father spent time with his girlfriend, Meredith Haynie, before making his final phone call around 1 am. During the call, he told Haynie his location but suddenly stopped responding while on hold. This abrupt end to their conversation sparked immediate concern.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene to find Davis' body lying 50 feet from his damaged BMW. The initial assessment suggested a hit-and-run incident, but detailed examination revealed signs of an orchestrated attack. The medical report confirmed that Davis died from injuries sustained when another vehicle crushed him against his car.

The crime scene investigation uncovered a trail of evidence that stretched beyond the immediate area. Police found distinctive tire marks showing a vehicle had made a deliberate turn on the road. Fresh oil stains created a path from the crime scene, with notable spatters marking a streetlight post at the turnaround point.

Investigators followed the oil trail, which led them to a residential property owned by Ackerman's parents. The breakthrough came when officers noticed Ackerman's truck in the driveway, displaying fresh damage and an active oil leak.

Meredith Haynie and her children's babysitter, Megan McGovern, arrived at the scene after Davis' final phone call. Haynie said she had finished a date with Davis earlier that evening. According to her testimony, Davis mentioned meeting with Bud Ackerman after their date.

Law enforcement found Ackerman's truck at his parents' residence with significant front-end damage and leaking oil that matched the crime scene evidence. When questioned, Ackerman claimed poor visibility caused an accidental collision. He stated he couldn't see Davis in the darkness.

However, the evidence showed his truck had struck Davis' BMW before the fatal impact occurred. The trial began in early 2024. Prosecutors demonstrated how the oil trail, tire marks, and damage patterns proved premeditation. The defense maintained Ackerman's claim of an accidental collision due to dark conditions.

After six days of court proceedings, the jury received the case. As per TV Insider magazine, they took 30 minutes to reach a unanimous guilty verdict.

Freddie McClendon's audition performance

Freddie McClendon's American Idol audition on March 23, 2025, featured his original song You Never Loved Him, dedicated to his late father, Davis McClendon. The 19-year-old Belmont University student crafted the song to highlight his father's life rather than focus on the tragic circumstances of his death.

The American Idol performance evoked a strong emotional response from the judges, with Carrie Underwood visibly moved to tears. When delivering her feedback, Underwood highlighted Freddie's courage to memorialize his father through music.

Luke Bryan drew a musical comparison to Paul Simon in his assessment of Freddie's distinctive vocal style. The judges' unanimous decision sent Freddie to Hollywood with three "yes" votes, after which his family joined him in the audition room to celebrate the moment.

American Idol season 23 is airing on ABC network.

