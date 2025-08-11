What happened between Baddies Gone Wild stars Oxy Pirl and Bahati in the dressing room before Reunion part 1? Details explored 

In the dressing room, a few moments before Baddies Gone Wild Reunion part 1 began on August 10, 2025, Oxy Pirl and Bahati engaged in a tense conversation about a past altercation in the house. The discussion centered on whether Bahati had supported Oxy and Shay during a fight earlier in the season. Oxy questioned Bahati’s actions, while Bahati explained her perspective on the incident. The exchange escalated when both addressed past interactions, live streams, and moments caught on camera, with other Baddies Gone Wild cast members, including Shay and Jadynn, briefly joining the conversation. Ultimately, the two failed to resolve before heading to the stage.Confrontation between Oxy Pirl and Bahati in the dressing room before Baddies Gone Wild Reunion part 1The start of the conversation in the dressing roomShan2x 💕 @ashantialexis6LINKYall notice how oxy made a comment about bahati losing her hair after they had that argument 🤨 like she been waiting to say that or sumin ??#BaddiesGoneWildReunion #BaddiesGoneWild #baddiesOxy raised the issue directly, asking Bahati if she regretted not helping them when they were &quot;getting jumped.&quot; Bahati responded, “I was literally pulling people off you guys… maybe I could have punched bitches or whatever, but at that moment, I wasn’t even thinking straight.” Oxy expressed frustration, referencing an earlier event, saying that after Bahati’s wig was snatched, she was “laughing” and interacting with the same people involved, but later confronted Oxy in the van.Bahati stated she had tried to remain calm, explaining that she was the one urging not to &quot;do this right now,” and added that she told Oxy she thought she was drunk and did not want to talk. Oxy replied that her frustration came from feeling unsupported during the altercation.Jadynn joins the discussionJadynn Brown from Baddies Gone Wild (Image via Instagram/@sheofficiall)As their Baddies Gone Wild discussion continued, Jadynn addressed Bahati, telling her, “I understand both of y’all sides… nobody helped me when I was getting tag-teamed. Nobody helped you.” Bahati questioned why she was being singled out, expressing that it felt like everyone was coming for her. Jadynn explained that the main concern was how Bahati was seen &quot;kiki-ki&quot; with others when reviewing the footage. Bahati maintained that she had ended her involvement in the fight after her wig was pulled, stating, “I was done fighting that day. I swear to God. I was done fighting in general.” Jadynn confirmed she did not want to be involved in the conflict, explaining that she did not want to be &quot;in the middle&quot; of it.Final exchange between Oxy and Bahati View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen left alone, Bahati expressed that Oxy and the others were &quot;yelling&quot; at her and not allowing her to speak. Oxy responded that everyone felt the same way. Bahati insisted that she had apologized, questioning &quot;how many times&quot; she had apologized to her. Oxy countered, “You never apologized to me… that’s not an apology. That’s an excuse for why you didn’t jump in.”The conversation ended with Oxy stating that she had nothing else to say and that Bahati was now on her own. Bahati replied that she &quot;didn't give a f**k,&quot; explaining she had been on her own the whole time and that none of the others had been helping her.After this, Oxy returned to the room where she spoke with Jadynn, who asked why she brought it up before going on the Baddies Gone Wild stage. Oxy responded, “You know I couldn’t. I can’t be fake. I tried. I tried. I tried to be a real bitch, but now I’m about to embarrass you in front of everybody.”Baddies Gone Wild is available for streaming on Zeus Network.