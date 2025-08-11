"We'll see what happens" - Baddies Africa star Pretty P. says her farewell as she exits the show

On August 10, 2025, Baddies Africa episode 14 followed the cast’s final night in Johannesburg and the departure of Pretty P. from the group. Before heading to the club, she addressed her exit, saying,&quot;Tonight will be my last night going out. And hopefully I can make it back after my grandfather's funeral. But we'll see what happens.&quot;She explained that she needed to be with her family, prompting some Baddies Africa cast members to encourage her return, while others reacted differently to the news.Pretty P. departs Baddies Africa during the Johannesburg finale View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPretty P. announces her exit before the club outingBefore the group’s night out, Pretty P. told the cast it was her &quot;last day&quot; and that she was unsure if she would return, explaining she needed to attend to matters with her family back home. Ivori remarked that she was speaking as if she would not be coming back, which led others to chant for her to return. Pretty P. stated,&quot;Y'all know it's my last day. So I had fun, and I don't know if I'm coming back. Y'all know I gotta handle my bitches back home with my family, but it was nice meeting y'all. I like y'all.&quot;Ivori followed up by saying that instead of a nice meeting, it was “see y’all later,” and Pretty P. agreed, adding that she would see them later and that it was to be continued.Baddies Africa Cast reactions to Pretty P.’s departureSome cast members voiced support for Pretty P., while others expressed indifference. Rollie mentioned that Pretty P. was &quot;going through an emotional state&quot; and needed time away, adding that in similar situations, people often do not return.&quot;So I just want to make sure that I get to turn up with my girl and party with her hard as fuck before she leaves, because I don't know if I'll be able to see her again,&quot; Rollie shared.Others on a different bus had contrasting views. Summer expressed that she was not impressed by Pretty P.’s farewell and indicated that she would not be missed. Dolly said she was pretending to care about her departure, while Choco noted that one person was gone and several others remained. In her Baddies Africa confessional, she stated,&quot;I did not give a flying fuck about Pretty P saying goodbye, because she was one of the bitches that jumped me at the ninja place. Bitch, I never had any issue with you. F*ck you.&quot;Final night out in JohannesburgThe group went to Club Montana for their last night in Johannesburg. Lex mentioned that it was their last night in the city and described the venue as crowded, expressing readiness to celebrate. Natalie Nunn addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude to Johannesburg for hosting them during the week, noting their spending and the attention the city had received because of the group.In her Baddies Africa confessional, Pretty P. reflected on the evening, saying,&quot;It's a possibility that this could be my last time turning up with the baddies this season, but tonight [we're] all turning up. Pass the bottles, shake some a*s, and let's get lit.&quot;Natalie later concluded that Club Montana was a fun experience and expressed that the &quot;baddies love y'all&quot; while thanking Johannesburg.Fans can watch Baddies Africa exclusively on Zeus Network.