What happened between Eddie and Rocky in Below Deck season 3? Details explored

Below Deck season 3, which aired in 2015 on Bravo, is still remembered for one of the franchise’s most talked-about relationships. Bosun Eddie Lucas and third stew Raquel “Rocky” Dakota had a secret "boatmance" that stirred drama both on and off the yacht.

Ad

Their relationship, initially hidden from both cast and production, unfolded in secrecy in camera-free zones of the boat. The situation caused shock among the crew and ultimately led to production changes in the series.

Rocky was first seen getting close to deckhand Emile Kotze during the early episodes of the season. However, that brief romance ended soon after a failed date.

Rocky then turned her attention to Eddie, who had a girlfriend at the time. Their secret encounters were hidden from both their crewmates and the cameras — until the truth came out later in the season. The fallout led to strained relationships, regrets, and significant consequences for both cast members.

Ad

Trending

Inside Eddie and Rocky’s secret relationship on Below Deck

Ad

Eddie Lucas and Rocky Dakota's relationship in Below Deck season 3 began behind closed doors and out of camera range. The pair secretly hooked up multiple times in areas like the laundry room and the restroom. Rocky, during the season, confided in fellow stew Amy Johnson and deckhand Emile Kotze.

She said, “It was three times in the laundry room, one time in the restroom, and we kept it under wraps.”

Ad

She described their first time as “amazing” and even joked about wanting to marry Eddie. Eddie, meanwhile, denied the relationship while the season was still airing. He continued to refute Rocky’s claims until Bravo released unseen footage in the season finale, confirming that the two had been intimate.

This confirmation caused tension on board and also raised questions about the crew’s transparency. Captain Lee Rosbach admitted in an interview with The Daily Dish that he hadn’t been aware of the relationship while it was happening.

Ad

Ad

Their relationship caused major production changes on the show. Cameras were installed in the laundry room following the season. Captain Lee stated in a Daily Dish interview, “We now have cameras in the laundry room.” Chief stew Kate Chastain commented on the matter, saying,

“They ruined it for everyone. This is why we can’t have nice things, [Lucas] and [Dakota].”

Eddie later addressed the controversy

Ad

After the Below Deck season ended, Eddie told his girlfriend about the fling, leading to a breakup. However, they reconciled afterward. In a later statement, Eddie said he regretted his actions during season 3.

Speaking to The Daily Dish, he admitted that his relationship with Rocky and its aftermath played a role in his decision not to return for Below Deck season 4. Eddie stated,

“There were a lot of things going on in my life at the time, and it wasn’t my best moment.”

Ad

Ad

Rocky also revealed that their relationship didn’t end when the cameras stopped rolling. She claimed that she and Eddie hooked up twice more after the season had wrapped. Eddie, however, has never publicly confirmed that detail.

Their brief and secretive relationship left a lasting mark on Below Deck. According to The New York Times, Noah Samton, senior vice president of current production at Bravo, said,

“[The cast is here] to share every aspect of their lives. Those are the rules. The only place you have privacy on the boat is the bathroom.”

Ad

He added that hidden areas, like the laundry room, would no longer be left unmonitored.

Viewers can stream Below Deck on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More