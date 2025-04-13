What happened between Eddie and Rocky in Below Deck season 3? Details explored

Below Deck season 3, which aired in 2015 on Bravo, is still remembered for one of the franchise’s most talked-about relationships. Bosun Eddie Lucas and third stew Raquel “Rocky” Dakota had a secret "boatmance" that stirred drama both on and off the yacht.
Their relationship, initially hidden from both cast and production, unfolded in secrecy in camera-free zones of the boat. The situation caused shock among the crew and ultimately led to production changes in the series.
Rocky was first seen getting close to deckhand Emile Kotze during the early episodes of the season. However, that brief romance ended soon after a failed date.
Rocky then turned her attention to Eddie, who had a girlfriend at the time. Their secret encounters were hidden from both their crewmates and the cameras — until the truth came out later in the season. The fallout led to strained relationships, regrets, and significant consequences for both cast members.
Inside Eddie and Rocky’s secret relationship on Below Deck
Eddie Lucas and Rocky Dakota's relationship in Below Deck season 3 began behind closed doors and out of camera range. The pair secretly hooked up multiple times in areas like the laundry room and the restroom. Rocky, during the season, confided in fellow stew Amy Johnson and deckhand Emile Kotze.
She said, “It was three times in the laundry room, one time in the restroom, and we kept it under wraps.”
She described their first time as “amazing” and even joked about wanting to marry Eddie. Eddie, meanwhile, denied the relationship while the season was still airing. He continued to refute Rocky’s claims until Bravo released unseen footage in the season finale, confirming that the two had been intimate.
This confirmation caused tension on board and also raised questions about the crew’s transparency. Captain Lee Rosbach admitted in an interview with The Daily Dish that he hadn’t been aware of the relationship while it was happening.
Their relationship caused major production changes on the show. Cameras were installed in the laundry room following the season. Captain Lee stated in a Daily Dish interview, “We now have cameras in the laundry room.” Chief stew Kate Chastain commented on the matter, saying,
“They ruined it for everyone. This is why we can’t have nice things, [Lucas] and [Dakota].”
Eddie later addressed the controversy
After the Below Deck season ended, Eddie told his girlfriend about the fling, leading to a breakup. However, they reconciled afterward. In a later statement, Eddie said he regretted his actions during season 3.
Speaking to The Daily Dish, he admitted that his relationship with Rocky and its aftermath played a role in his decision not to return for Below Deck season 4. Eddie stated,
“There were a lot of things going on in my life at the time, and it wasn’t my best moment.”
Rocky also revealed that their relationship didn’t end when the cameras stopped rolling. She claimed that she and Eddie hooked up twice more after the season had wrapped. Eddie, however, has never publicly confirmed that detail.
Their brief and secretive relationship left a lasting mark on Below Deck. According to The New York Times, Noah Samton, senior vice president of current production at Bravo, said,
“[The cast is here] to share every aspect of their lives. Those are the rules. The only place you have privacy on the boat is the bathroom.”
He added that hidden areas, like the laundry room, would no longer be left unmonitored.
Viewers can stream Below Deck on Bravo.