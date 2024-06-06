What happened to Julius ‘JT’ Clark from My 600-Lb Life? Details explored

My 600-Lb Life aired another episode of its update series, Where Are They Now? which featured Julius 'JT' Clark who previously appeared on the show in season 8 episode 4. During his previous appearance, he weighed almost 900 pounds and suffered from Lymphedema, due to which he had a 100-pound mass on his leg.

The reality star met Dr. Now and followed a strict regiment after which, he lost 400 pounds and weighed 491 pounds. The season 8 star recently appeared on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? season 7, during which it was revealed he was keeping up with his fitness journey and preparing to undergo another surgery for his lymphedema.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"Seana's mind is ready for surgery, but her body still has a conflict with the scale. Once almost 900 pounds, J.T. Clark is finally ready to have his massive leg surgically downsized."

J.T. Clark returns for My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now?

In My 600-LB Life: Where Are They Now? season 7, Julius JT Clark made an appearance in the show. During the segment, the TLC star opened up about his upcoming surgery for Lymphedema, which fans had seen him struggle with during his previous appearance as well.

In the episode, he revealed that he was still on track with his diet and exercise regimen. He added that it was getting harder, due to the Lymphedema mass, which had him worried. JT Clark told the cameras:

"Losing weight actually makes it worse because it's not as tight and it sags more,"

The My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now? star said it caused more pain and that he was stressed it may cause him to slow down, which he didn't want to do.

He further said he felt "trapped" because of the mass. Julius said he spent his days at home, apart from when he would go to the park for his walks. He added that most of the time, nobody was around, and he felt alone. He shared:

"So I want to start getting out there and living life but I can't, because of this stupid Lymphedema mass. It's around 100 pounds, pulling on me."

The My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now? cast member added he had to get it off, no matter what it took. Julius said he had no trouble with his diet but needed to figure out how to keep up with the workout routine and said he was going to go back to Dr. Now and ask for his help.

Julis CT Clark said that his illness had held him back for a long time and he didn't want to go back. He stated:

"I'm done with that and I'm ready to start living my life. So whatever it takes to keep me moving forward, I'm going to do it. Because I gave up so much to get to this point. I'm just really hoping Dr. Now has a way to help me."

More about My 600-Lb Life

My 600-LB Life shares stories of "morbidly obese" people as they embark on a medical journey to transform their lives. It showcases their time with bariatric surgeon, Dr. Now, who helps them come up with a diet and workout routine customized to their needs and lifestyle.

IMDb's description of the show read:

"The featured individuals - each weighing more than 600 pounds, confront lifelong emotional and physical struggles as they make the courageous decision to undergo high-risk gastric bypass surgery. "

Further read:

"In addition to drastically changing their appearances, they hope to reclaim their independence, mend relationships with friends and family, and renew their feelings of self-worth."

Episodes of My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now? are available to stream on TLC, TLC Go, and HBO Max.