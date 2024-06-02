Where is Rena Kiser from My 600-lb Life season 6 now? Whereabouts and personal life explored 

Rena Kiser was featured on season 6 of My 600-lb Life, which came out in January 2018 and concluded in May 2018. While on the show, she was accompanied by her significant other, Lee Sutton. She and her husband were both dealing with issues related to obesity and aspired to control their weight to become healthier.

However, fans were shocked when she recently changed her relationship status on Facebook to single, signaling a split with her husband, Lee Sutton. Her official weight is not known, but looking at her pictures, fans have speculated that she has now achieved the weight loss goal she set for herself in season 6.

Rena is happily living with her family and recently posted pictures with her sister on the occasion of her birthday.

Updates on Rena Kiser from My 600-lb Life

Fans quickly noticed the relationship status change on Rena Kiser's Facebook. The 'Single' tag implied that she was no longer with her husband Lee Sutton, apart from other subtle indicators. Rena has also been posting quotes about heartbreak and dealing with partners who have a hard time staying loyal. One quote she posted says:

"I'm that person everyone replaces after a while".

She also has been posting quotes about what an ideal relationship looks like and things to do or not do when one is in a relationship, which is reflected in quotes such as the one that says:

"Your partner coming to you about something you've done wrong is not a personal attack. It's a healthy sign they value the relationship and want to make it work - it's a heads up. You communicate, you fix it, you stay. That's emotional maturity. That's commitment. That's love".

She has been posting such quotes for a few months, indicating turmoil in her relationship with Lee.

Rena Kiser from My 600-lb Life's weight loss journey

While on season 6, Rena Kiser was 542 lbs when she met Dr. Now, and Lee was 741 lbs. They shared the same weight loss journey, which acted as a catalyst for their budding relationship.

She was dedicated to her weight loss and successfully lost enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery. With the surgery combined, Rena dropped 271 lbs, which reduced her weight to 278 lbs. She set a weight goal of 250 lbs by the end of the season.

Fans of the star speculated that she would have achieved that goal by the end of the year, but there was no official update on her. In one of her latest posts on May 16, fans commented that she seemed much healthier than she looked when she parted ways with Dr. Now on My 600-lb Life season 6.

Rena Kiser's dating update

According to exclusive reports of tvshowsace.com, Rena Kiser was dating a man named Kenneth James Kiser, which became apparent because she shared the news on social media. She didn't share anything else about her boyfriend. However, the lack of updates and deleted posts on her Facebook page indicate she is no longer with him.

The report also suggests that Rena Kiser is currently happily living with her family. Her Facebook post from May 16 shows several pictures of her with her sister, posted on the eve of her sister's birthday.

All the 12 previous seasons of My 600-lb Life are available to stream on Discovery+.