What happened during Kevin Hart’s 2015 Saturday Night Live performance? Details explored

Kevin Hart has appeared on Saturday Night Live several times and delivered iconic sketches that have gone down in SNL history. His SNL debut was in 2013, when he performed a sketch called New Pope, in which he played the newly elected pope. The sketch came out around Pope Francis' conclave in 2013.

Another Saturday Night Live appearance of Kevin's was in episode 11 of season 40, released on January 17, 2015. He was the host of the episode, and Sia performed. In a sketch of the episode, Kevin spoofed the culture of Brooklyn, alongside SNL stars Kenan Thompson and Jay Pharaoh.

What happened during Kevin Hart's Saturday Night Live appearance in 2015?

In the said episode, Kevin Hart, Kenan Thompson, and Jay Pharaoh played three friends from Bushwick, Brooklyn, who discussed a new artisanal mayonnaise joint, spin classes, and brunches. Further in the sketch, Kevin revealed to his friends that he had killed someone while dogwalking

The sketch opened with the three friends standing in a Brooklyn street, hollering at a passerby called Kies, which Hart claimed was a friend. Kenan Thompson revealed the date he had gone on earlier, where he went shopping, and to a restaurant. When Hart began talking about the girls he was out with, Jay Pharaoh interrupted saying that he didn't have any girls.

That's when Kevin threw a punch, saying his dog walking business was flourishing, so he could woo ladies. He further added that he loved the dogs regardless of their breed and would even die for the ones he walked, adding that he once knitted matching sweaters for his dogs.

Pharaoh pointed out that when one loved their work, they didn't need to work anymore. Revealing his profession, he added that he had fun at the last party he hosted, which was drinking and painting, and was attended by big names.

Kevin then revealed how he killed someone in front of the bunch of dogs he walked because he charged $8 for mayonnaise. The sketch concluded with a police siren being heard where the trio stood, dispersing them.

Further in the episode, Kate McKinnon did a Justin Bieber parody where the latter did Calvin Klein underwear advertisement. He pointed out the "digital enhancements" the singer was claimed to have used during these ads. McKinnon's Justin was joined by Cecily Strong's model Lara Stone.

Kevin Hart also took on the role of James Brown, the musical legend, in the episode, and delivered a performance on Get Up (I Feel Like Being) A S*x Machine. While performing this, Hart had unusual mid-act conversations with his bandmates. He asked one of his backup singers why she changed her first name after she got married.

What happened on Kevin Hart's New Pope sketch on Saturday Night Live

Kevin did a sketch called New Pope on his debut Saturday Night Live episode, which aired in 2013. This was during the time when a conclave was held to find the successor of Pope Benedict, and Pope Francis was chosen.

Kevin Hart played the new pope as the 9-year-old actress Quvenzhané Wallis. Cecily Strong acted as the reporter, reporting live from the Vatican. While she reported on most people seeming happy, she also reported on the new pope riding one of the cardinals like a horse.

Kevin was seen riding a cardinal like a horse, while the former pope, played by Fred Armisen and a frontrunner who lost to Hart, sulked.

For more updates on Saturday Night Live, fans can follow the show on its official Instagram page, @nbcsnl.

Shweta Zaveri