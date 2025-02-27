What happened to My 600-Lb Life season 8 star Lindsey Witte after the show?

In 2020, Lindsey Witte appeared on My 600-Lb Life, when she was 39 years old and lived in Hills, Iowa. Lindsey went to Houston, Texas, leaving her husband behind to get help from a weight loss surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan aka Dr. Now. Lindsey was at 647 pounds at her first weigh-in on season 8 episode 2 of My 600-Lb Life.

She had trouble following the diet Dr. Now gave her, but after seven months of trouble, Lindsey started to make progress. She lost a lot of weight and got down to 517 pounds, and Dr. Now approved her for gastric sleeve surgery. Meanwhile, even after her appearance on the show, Lindsey kept working on her weight loss.

In March 2024, she shared an update through her Instagram handle (@second_chance_success), revealing to her fans that she had lost even more weight and had been at 370 pounds for more than three years.

My 600-Lb Life star Lindsey Witte's journey from 647 pounds to 370 pounds

Lindsey faced several challenges during her weight loss journey. Her obesity was the biggest problem, but she also had to deal with trauma from her childhood. Lindsey grew up in a toxic home, as she revealed in the show that her dad gave her unhealthy foods when she was little, which he thought was a way to show love.

This led to Lindsey weighing 125 pounds at just five years old. As Lindsey got older, things got worse, and by age 10, she weighed around 200 pounds. This was a very tough time for Lindsey, as her dad tried to take his own life because of his infidelity issues. Lindsey's parents got divorced, and her dad married the woman he had been cheating with.

Lindsey soon realized she needed to change her environment. She worked in the fast food industry and saved enough to buy a truck. However, her father took the truck from her and sold it to use the money for himself. He left his second wife for a third woman and convinced Lindsey to move in with them. She revealed that living with her father and his new wife was very stressful.

She weighed around 400 pounds at the time. The couple had loud arguments, and the constant tension in the house led to Lindsey having many panic attacks. Lindsey eventually moved back home and left that stressful life behind. She struggled with her weight for years before joining My 600-Lb Life. She has since mentioned that the show helped her make significant progress.

"I still remember the whirlwind of the cameras and the crew exposing my deepest darkest secrets and my childhood that I tried so hard to bury with food. I WOULDN’T CHANGE ANY OF IT... There isn’t a day that goes by where I am not thankful," wrote Lindsey on social media.

Lindsey was married to Paul when she joined My 600-Lb Life. It was revealed that Paul had a drinking problem and was open about it in front of the cameras. In the episode which showcased Lindsey's journey, the couple was seen arguing. Then, when Lindsey moved to Houston to work with Dr. Now, Paul stayed behind.

In one scene from My 600-Lb Life season 8 episode 2, Paul threw bags of candy at Lindsey in bed, being angry and frustrated with her for not losing enough weight.

"Eat your f**king snacks because all of this is considered death and you're killing yourself, and I'm not sticking around for it. Eat death, Lindsey," said Paul.

Lindsey revealed that Paul acted strangely after she moved. When she asked him about it, he told her everything was fine, but later, around his birthday, Paul told Lindsey he had started seeing his ex again. Eventually, after the show finished filming, the couple decided to get a divorce, which Lindsey announced in October 2022.

My 600-Lb Life currently has 13 seasons and airs on TLC.

