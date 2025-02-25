My 600-lb Life season 9: Tammy Patton’s life and weight loss update

Tammy Patton appeared in episode 12 of My 600-lb Life season 9, which aired on March 17, 2021. At the start of her journey, she weighed 594 pounds, a condition that severely impacted her health.

Over the years, Tammy developed an unhealthy relationship with food, which was a result of her difficult upbringing. During her time on the show, she opened up about her father's struggle with drug addiction and the financial instability her family faced. In an attempt to change her life, she turned to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, also known as Dr. Now.

Under Dr. Now's guidance, she was able to lose 126 pounds. She was then qualified for bariatric surgery. Even after her time on My 600-lb Life ended, Tammy continued to reduce weight, losing more than 250 pounds. Fans can get regular updates about her life @juspriceless43.

Tammy Patton’s life after My 600-lb Life

Unlike many other My 600-lb Life participants, Tammy Patton was able to effectively follow Dr. Now's approach and lose a substantial amount of weight. Her dedication to the plan qualified her for weight loss surgery, and she kept improving even after the show concluded.

Tammy first shed 126 pounds under Dr. Now’s supervision, lowering her weight to 468 pounds. As per SreenRant in 2023, her overall weight loss topped 250 pounds. She was even more driven after Dr. Now informed her on My 600-lb Life that this was her last opportunity to take charge of her health.

Since her appearance on My 600-lb Life, Tammy has remained active on social media. She often updates her Instagram and TikTok with selfies from her weight loss efforts.

In November 2024, she posted a video of herself preparing a healthy meal, showcasing her continuous commitment to living a healthier lifestyle. That same month, she shared a selfie where she appeared healthy and fit, but she has not revealed her current weight.

Tammy has also built a new life beyond her physical transformation. According to her Facebook profile, she is employed by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association as a Customer Care Representative.

She frequently shares moments with friends and updates about her family, particularly her grandson. My 600-lb Life fans often leave comments on her posts, motivating her to continue. Many hope she will be featured on My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now? episode, as several past participants have returned to update viewers on their progress.

Tammy remains focused on her future. In a recent Instagram Story, she shared her outlook for 2025, writing:

“2025 is calling for softer boundaries, lighter loads, and more YOU. Protect your heart. Choose yourself.”

During her episode, Tammy spoke candidly about her struggles with food addiction, which began at a young age. By the time she graduated from high school, she weighed over 300 pounds.

As she grew older, her weight gradually reached a level where she was not able to work efficiently. By the age of 22, Tammy had given birth to her three children—Deonte, Serenitti, and Alize. When she was pregnant, she weighed almost 400 pounds.

Following the murder of Victor, the father of her children, her weight kept rising. While she was not his partner when Victor passed away, the two were close friends. Tammy's physical and mental health suffered as a result of the loss.

Despite these hardships, Tammy has remained dedicated to her weight-loss journey. She is now living a healthier and more independent life.

Interested individuals can stream My 600-lb Life season 9 on TLC Go.

