“I just went nuts with the food” – When My 600-lb Life star Isaac Martinez shared the reason behind his weight gain

My 600-lb Life season 9 episode 8 was aired on February 17, 2021, which followed the journey of Isaac Martinez. Isaac, who weighed 661 pounds and was 23 years old, had to deal with his family and severe health problems. In addition to dealing with his own health issues, he took care of his mother, who had cancer.

During the episode, Isaac opened up about his weight gain and childhood allergies.

“When my health began to improve, a lot of my allergies subsided. So many good tasting things had just been off limits for so long that I just went nuts with the food after that,” he said.

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, often known as Dr. Now, guides people who are extremely obese in My 600-lb Life as they try to reduce their weight. Their journey, including personal hardships, medical issues, and lifestyle adjustments, is chronicled in the show.

My 600-lb Life: Why did Isaac Martinez gain weight?

Isaac disclosed on My 600-lb Life that he struggled with weight from a young age. According to him all began before his birth, he explained that his mother was given steroids during her pregnancy to avoid early labor. Between the ages of one and three, he struggled to eat normal meals due to difficulties from birth and severe food allergies.

His mother attested to his early difficulties by saying,

“He was very allergic, very sensitive. It was very hard to get him to eat. And this caused him to be very underweight as a child.”

Because of this, his family encouraged him to eat anything he wanted once his allergies improved.

By the time he was six years old, he weighed almost 100 pounds. But between the ages of seven and ten—what he called one of the most difficult periods of his life—his conditions worsened. His family had to move in with his aunt after his grandmother passed away and they lost their house.

His mother was unable to take care of herself after having a stroke shortly after. While his father worked long hours, Isaac had to take on the duties of cooking, cleaning, and educating his siblings.

“My mom couldn't even physically take care of herself at that point. And my dad worked all day to pay the bills. My siblings were younger. I have three brothers and a sister, but all the work and everything just fell on me,” Isaac recalled.

His weight increased as a result of these difficulties, which made him turn to food for solace.

What happened after Isaac’s episode aired?

Throughout My 600-lb Life, Isaac adhered to Dr. Now's weight-loss regimen. One year later, he weighed 539 pounds, having dropped 122 pounds. Additionally, his mobility returned, and he no longer required a walker. But it was unclear if he had bariatric surgery, and his show ended on a cliffhanger.

Isaac was even more driven to concentrate on his health after suffering a cardiac arrest and spending a week in a coma. Isaac did not publicly share his transformation on social media, in contrast to many other My 600-lb Life participants. He concentrated on his crochet company instead.

He advertised his handcrafted crocheted flowers on Instagram on January 23, 2025, noting,

“There’s still time to place your orders for Valentine’s Day!! Roses, tulips, daisies, lavender, and sunflowers. DM for prices and custom colors.”

Fans can stream My 600-lb Life on TLC Go.

