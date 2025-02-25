My 600-lb Life season 7: Justin McSwain’s weight loss update

On January 23, 2019, Justin McSwain made an appearance in episode 4 of season 7 of My 600-lb Life. He weighed 687.5 pounds at the time and suffered from agoraphobia and mobility problems.

He went to Houston, Texas, to see Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, also called Dr. Now, for assistance after traveling from Rock Hill, South Carolina. Before getting gastric bypass surgery, Justin shed 200 pounds on his own.

In 2021, he underwent skin removal surgery and shed 450 pounds overall. As seen on his Instagram profile, Justin has stayed dedicated to his health ever since he was on My 600-lb Life. He has started engaging in sports including biking, kayaking, and hiking.

Additionally, he has shared his story at conferences such as the Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America. On the professional front, Justin works as a craftsman and he is currently working as a Lead in B2C Demand Generation. On February 25, 2025, Justin shared a throwback photograph on Instagram, featuring his motorcycle and expressing his interest in motorcycles.

Justin McSwain’s weight loss journey and time on My 600-lb Life

After graduating from college, Justin McSwain started to battle weight. His eating habits altered after he became independent, despite his stepmother's dietary regulations. His weight rose by about 400 pounds in just four years. He was unable to work a regular job or even leave his home by the time he made an appearance on My 600-lb Life.

When Justin was trying to get into a car for his trip to Houston in his episode, he voiced concerns about his mobility. In a preview clip of My 600-lb Life obtained by People magazine in January 2019, he said:

“I’m a little bit worried right now because I’m not sure how big this vehicle is going to be.”

Once he arrived at Dr. Now’s office, he was confronted with his actual weight.

“That number is shocking to see because I knew I was likely in the 600s. But I thought it was the low 600s. So getting help is even more urgent than I thought,” he said.

Dr. Now approved Justin for his weight loss program after he lost 200 pounds on his own. He later underwent gastric bypass surgery, which contributed to his continued weight loss

He appeared again in a March 31, 2021, episode of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, where it was revealed that he had lost a total of 450 pounds. Justin also underwent skin removal surgery after his significant weight loss.

Justin McSwain’s life after My 600-lb Life

Since then, Justin has turned into a champion for both physical and emotional well-being. During his episode in 2019, he stressed that although weight loss surgery had a big influence on his life, it was merely a tool when he spoke at the Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America’s conference. He emphasized the significance of extra work in attaining sustained success.

He also talked about the importance of addressing mental health challenges.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of mental health challenges as well, and I think the hardest part was really the first step and going to see a therapist regularly for over a year before I was even able to reach out for help,” he said.

My 600-lb Life star shared a video on his Instagram handle in March 2021 where he participated in a hiking 5K, which he described as “so much fun” and expressed interest in doing more. On January 1, 2022, he uploaded a collage of three pictures, capturing his physical transformation during 2018, 2020, and 2022. He wrote in the caption, "The work doesn’t end, but neither do the benefits."

He also posted a photograph of him attempting indoor rock climbing on February 20, 2021. On August 29, 2022, he documented a long bike ride through Congaree National Park in South Carolina on his Instagram handle.

“Took the bike out for a solo adventure and absolutely loved it! This clip was just a small part of the trip and doesn’t do it justice. The joy of the ride and the peace of nature are an amazing combination, can’t wait to go again,” he wrote in a caption.

Justin’s activities continued in 2023 when he went kayaking through North Carolina’s Outer Banks with his wife, Jordan Steele-McSwain. He reflected on his health progress, stating:

“Every day I’m more thankful for my improved physical and mental health that allows me to embrace the world outside my bedroom. The fight to maintain weight loss is ongoing, but it’s worth every effort. Life is beautiful.”

Aside from his fitness journey, Justin has focused on his professional and personal interests. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Winthrop University in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Digital Information Design and Digital Mass Media.

He has worked in digital marketing and web development for several years. He currently runs McSwain Media, where he has worked as a Digital Media Specialist for six years.

In addition to his digital work, Justin is also involved in craftsmanship. In September 2023, he set up a woodshop at his home. He has made custom woodwork projects, including hand-crafted Christmas gifts for family and friends. He also built a backyard coop for his pet ducks.

Fans can stream My 600-lb Life on TLC.

