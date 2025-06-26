What happened to My 600-Lb Life star Penny Saeger after the show?

Penny Saeger appeared on My 600-lb Life season 2, episode 3, which premiered on TLC on January 5, 2014. At the start of her journey, Penny weighed 530 pounds. She was bedridden and reliant on oxygen at all times.

Ad

Penny did manage to get a surgery, but the doctors weren't seeing any progress afterward. Dr. Younan Nowzaradan even told the contestant to drop out of his program as he suspected she was not properly following it.

While Penny returned a year later for the My 600‑Lb Life: Where Are They Now? follow-up episode, she hadn't made any progress and wasn't even willing to check her weight.

The My 600-lb Life alum hasn't been updating her social media platforms, so it's unknown how she is doing right now.

Ad

Trending

Her husband, Edgar, shared the most recent photo of Penny on May 26, 2021, via his Facebook page. The post was shared to show that she had received her COVID-19 vaccine.

In the picture, she is seen sitting alongside her husband and their son. She appears to have lost some weight, though she still seems to be restricted to her wheelchair.

Penny Saeger's My 600-lb Life weight loss journey explored

Ad

When Penny Saeger first appeared on My 600-lb Life, she weighed around 530 pounds. Regardless, she was determined to lose weight to qualify for weight loss surgery, hoping to completely change her life afterward.

In the episode, Penny shared that she had been struggling with her weight since her childhood. She used to use food to cope with the trauma that came because of her abusive and alcoholic father.

By the time the My 600-lb Life contestant got married to her husband, Edgar, and had her son, Liam, she had reached 630 pounds, leaving her completely bedridden.

Ad

Edgar eventually became Penny's caretaker and took over the entire responsibility of raising their son.

Penny knew that her family was missing out on a lot due to her condition, so she decided to seek help from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. She was initially motivated during the process and even lost over 40 pounds to get approved for gastric bypass surgery. However, after her surgery, she reverted to her old habits, and no significant progress was seen thereafter.

Ad

Ad

The My 600-lb Life star disregarded Dr. Now’s post-surgery plan, refused to exercise, and reportedly asked the nurses to sneak in food for her.

Eventually, when it was time for her follow-up appointment, Penny had actually gained weight instead of losing it. In the end, she decided to quit the program.

In 2015, Penny returned for a My 600‑Lb Life: Where Are They Now? follow-up episode. However, she didn't showcase any noticeable changes. She weighed in at 494 pounds and shared that she had quit her weight loss program and moved back home to Maryland.

Ad

“It’s been a much more positive experience here without someone telling me I’m not doing a good job. I don’t feel the need to be on a scale because it doesn’t matter. I’m better off now than how I was before because I can feel it,” she shared.

While Penny said that she felt better after quitting her weight loss program, Dr. Now had a different opinion.

Ad

“Penny did have moments that she will try to get up and out of the bed, but the progress never continued. It was usually the way to create the illusion that she was making progress and to convince others that she was getting healthier. It’s not progress if you go back and do the work you were doing before,” the doctor shared in the episode.

Ad

All episodes of My 600-Lb Life are available on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More