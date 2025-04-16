What happened between SNL and Aimee Lou Wood? Controversy explored

As reported by CBC News, Saturday Night Live (SNL) issued formal apologies to The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood on April 14, 2025, following a controversial sketch aired two days prior. The segment "White Potus" featured cast member Sarah Sherman wearing prosthetic teeth to portray Wood's character, Chelsea, joking about dental hygiene.

Wood addressed the situation through Instagram Stories on April 13, describing the portrayal as "mean and unfunny" while specifying her stance on parody versus personal mockery, per The Daily Mail. The sketch placed Trump family members and political figures at The White Lotus resort, with Sherman's impersonation standing as the only non-political character targeted. Wood also clarified that she received apologies from SNL via Instagram stories.

White Lotus actor Aimee Lou Wood called out the SNL sketch about her appearance

The SNL sketch placed various political figures at a White Lotus resort setting, with Sherman appearing as Aimee Lou Wood's character, Chelsea. During the segment, Sherman wore prominent prosthetic teeth and spoke in an emphasized British accent.

The scene featured a conversation about fluoridation, where Sherman's character asked, "Fluoride? What's that?" alongside Walton Goggins portraying Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The sketch ran as part of SNL's regular Saturday broadcast, garnering immediate attention on social media platforms.

Reacting to this, Wood shared her thoughts through a series of Instagram Story posts beginning April 13. Her first message read:

"Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago."

The actress followed with additional context:

"Yes, take the piss for sure - that's what the show is about - but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

In subsequent posts, Wood elaborated on specific aspects of the portrayal. She addressed the physical characterization directly, writing,

"I have big gap teeth not bad teeth."

The actress emphasized how her character stood as the sole non-political figure targeted in the sketch, while other impersonations focused on public figures and their political stances. Wood maintained a measured approach throughout her responses, explicitly stating she held no personal grievance against Sherman.

Through a series of Instagram updates, Wood focused her comments on the sketch's creative direction while maintaining professional respect for the performers. She addressed the broader context of comedy and representation in entertainment through her social media platform, which garnered substantial engagement from followers.

Aimee Lee Wood confirmed SNL's formal response on April 14 through her Instagram Story, sharing the news alongside a filtered selfie that purposefully distorted her facial features. The update marked a significant development in the situation, as the comedy show acknowledged Wood's expressed concerns.

Recent developments

The SNL incident occurred during a period when Wood had already addressed public focus on her appearance. In an April 2025 interview with GQ Magazine, she discussed the media attention surrounding her teeth.

"The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and then it makes me a bit sad because I'm not getting to talk about my work. They think it's nice because they're not criticizing."

In her Sunday Times interview, Wood expressed frustration about the media's persistent focus on her physical appearance rather than her performance. She emphasized her desire to discuss her character work instead of her dental features. The conversation about her teeth continued throughout The White Lotus's third season promotional cycle.

Media outlets, including The Daily Mail, published photographs of Wood crying in London on April 14, leading to public speculation about the SNL incident's emotional impact. The following day, Wood used social media to clarify that her emotional moment was unconnected to the SNL situation, stemming from an entirely separate matter.

Wood's sister Emily showcased family support through her own Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the siblings. Emily praised her sister as "out here personifying the word powerhouse" and described feeling "deep animalistic protectiveness" over her. She concluded by calling Aimee "The greatest big sister. My best human on the planet. Her authenticity and originality is incomparable."

Saturday Night Live is airing on NBC.

