When did AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland get engaged? ‘Love Is Blind’ couple announces pregnancy 

AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland, known for their appearances on Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, have announced they’re expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news on Instagram on May 25. They posted a heartfelt video set to Monica’s Angel of Mine, capping off a whirlwind romance that began on reality TV.

AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland revealed their pregnancy via an Instagram post featuring a video of them cradling her baby bump. The couple, who confirmed their engagement in March at the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion, wrote in the caption:

“How you changed my world, you’ll never know.”

Fellow Love Is Blind alums flooded the comments, with Zack Goytowski congratulating the couple, saying he's happy for both of them.

The pair first sparked rumors during filming for Perfect Match Season 3 in Mexico. The couple later confirmed their relationship after sightings in Paris and London. They are now planning to have dual weddings in the U.S. and the U.K. to include both families.

What lies ahead for AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland?

Since going public in March, the pair has leaned into their reality TV roots, sharing updates via Smith’s podcast, What’s the Reality?. Their love story began on Perfect Match Season 3, though they didn’t couple up during filming. Post-show sightings in Paris and London fueled speculation, which they confirmed at the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion.

Sutherland, a Love Is Blind UK Season 1 alum, joked about their dual wedding plans on the podcast:

“It gives us an excuse to have two big ceremonies” he said.

Reality TV peers quickly celebrated the pregnancy news. Freddy Powell quipped, “Can I be godfather?” while Jessica Vestal called the announcement proof that “God is so good!” The couple’s low-key approach contrasts with their very public relationship timeline, which includes engagement rumors months before their official reveal.

Love Is Blind alums flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages (Image via Instagram/@amberdesiree)

Smith and Sutherland’s upcoming weddings will take place in the U.S. and another in the U.K. Sutherland noted the U.K. event would accommodate his family, adding he wants a big thing and is looking forward to it. The baby’s due date hasn’t been disclosed, but the couple’s Instagram post suggests they’re well into the pregnancy.

As they prepare for parenthood, Smith and Sutherland join a growing list of reality stars expanding their families post-show. Their journey from Perfect Match flirtations to Love Is Blind engagements highlights how off-screen connections often outlast televised arcs.

With their wedding and baby on the horizon, AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland’s 2025 is shaping up to be a year of life-changing milestones. Fans are eager to follow their journey closely.

