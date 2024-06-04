When did Below Deck Mediterranean star Aesha Scott get engaged? Details explored

Below Deck Mediterranean returned to screens with a brand new season on Monday, June 3, 2024. One of the cast members who returned to screens and to Captain Sandy's superyacht was fan-favorite Aesha Scott, who was previously seen on the show's Down Under series alongside Captain Jason Chambers.

During Down Under's latest season, which aired in 2023, the chief stew opened up about her boyfriend, Scott Dobson. At the time, she said they had been together for over two years and planned to purchase a house in New Zealand.

Earlier this year, in May 2024, the reality star took to social media to announce that her boyfriend proposed to her and she said yes. She took to Instagram to share pictures of the beachside proposal and said she felt like the "luckiest girl in the whole world."

Trending

"I keep looking down at my finger and just squealing inside. I'm one of those hopeless romantics who would watch from coms as a little girl and dream of how I might get proposed to one day.

Below Deck's Aesha Scott reveals she wants a Dawson's Creek moment at her wedding

Below Deck star Aesha Scott spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her wedding plans on June 3, 2024, a month after her boyfriend popped the question. She revealed that the couple wanted a long engagement because it was exciting to keep saying "he's my fiancé." She added that the relationship was going well but they both had busy schedules and would wait till next summer to get married.

Although the two might not have set a date yet, the Below Deck star is certain about wanting a Dawson's Creek moment at her wedding.

"I just really want Scott and I to have this Joeu-Dawson moment that have forced on him ever since we first started dating. So, when we first started dating, we went on a road trip and drove through Santa Barbara and I saw this wharf and you can walk underneath the wharf, like, through the wooden pillars," she said.

The Below Deck star added that when she saw the wharf, it made her think of the opening scene of Dawson's Creek with Joey and Dawson.

Aesha Scott also noted that every time the couple visits Santa Barbara, she makes Dobson be Dawson and she pretends to be Joey and they run around the wharf. The Below Deck Mediterranean star described her fiancé chasing her, resembling a scene from the show.

She further revealed that she wanted their first dance at the wedding to be to This Will Be (an Everlasting Love). The reality star would like the MC to then ask her and Scott's guests to join them.

"And I want Kiss Me to play, and I want all of the girls or whoever, I want everyone to look at the person they love and I just want them to cry and dance in each other's arms, and it's gonna be so beautiful."

The Below Deck cast member opened up about Scott agreeing to take her last name after the wedding, which would make him Scott Scott, and said they were starting to "falter on it." She didn't want him to break his father's heart or insult his family since Scott's family was a little more traditional than Aesha's.

"So, I just want him to make sure that that's all clear, and then we can go ahead with Scott Scott."

The Below Deck star opened up about whether being married would impact her professional life and the cast member said it won't change a thing. She said they worked as a couple since they let each other "do exactly what" they wanted and added that they had a lot of trust in one another.

Fans can watch Aesha Scott on screen as part of Below Deck Mediterranean which is currently airing on Bravo and drops new episodes every Monday.