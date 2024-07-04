When will Love Island USA season 6 episode 21 air on Peacock? Date and time explored

Love Island USA season 6 aired its latest episode on Tuesday, July 2. It showcased the male cast members engaging in various challenges and forging new connections at the infamous Casa Amor.

At the same time, the women stayed at the main villa, where they interacted with the male 'bombshells.' Ahead of Casa Amor, two couples displayed the strongest chemistry: Kaylor and Aaron and Kordell and Serena.

Walking into Casa Amor week, fans were taken aback by Aaron and Kordell pursuing connections with 'bombshells' Daniella and Daia, respectively. While Kaylor and Serena worried about the status of their relationships, fans were left anticipating the future that awaited them.

After Tuesday's episode, fans must wait until Thursday, July 4, when episode 21 will be released at its usual time, 9 pm ET. Love Island USA airs episodes every day of the week except Wednesdays. As a result, there was no new episode on July 3.

Love Island USA season 6 does not air on Wednesdays

When will Love Island USA season 6 episode 21 be released?

Love Island USA season 6 will return on Thursday, July 4, with episode 21. It will be telecasted at its usual time, 9 pm Eastern Time and 6 pm Pacific Time. The popular dating show airs exclusively on Peacock. Fans outside the USA can access their Peacock accounts using a VPN.

Peacock offers users different subscription plans to choose from. The premium plan costs $5.99 for a monthly subscription and $19.99 if one wishes to opt for an annual plan. Peacock also offers the premium Plus plan, where users can enjoy ad-free content. It will cost $11.99 for a monthly subscription and $119.99 for a yearly subscription.

The following table shows at what time fans worldwide can stream episode 21.

Time Zone Day Time Eastern Time July 4 9 pm Pacific Time July 4 6 pm British Summer Time July 5 2 am Central Time July 4 8 pm Greenwich Mean Time July 5

1 am Central European Time July 5 3 am Eastern European Time July 5 3 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time July 5 12 pm Australian Central Daylight Time July 5 10:30 am India Standard Time July 5 6:30 am

What happened in episode 20 of Love Island USA season 6?

Episode 20 showcased the male cast members' second day at Casa Amor, while the ladies stayed at the main villa. Kaylor expressed she would not appreciate it if Aaron walked in with a 'bombshell.' She feared his stay at Casa Amor might disrupt their relationship. While speaking to the cameras, Kaylor said:

"I really, really, really, really, really hope that he doesn't come back with a girl. Because no matter how many chats I have with these men, like, I just know, like, I just know that it's not gonna be the same and I'm really scared."

Meanwhile, Aaron forged a strong connection with single, Daniela and confessed he "loved" her personality and energy. On the other hand, Leah bonded with 'bombshell' Ignacio but admitted she missed her Love Island USA partner, Miguel.

Serena's partner, Kordell indulged in his feelings for newcomer, Daia. The fellow Love Island USA cast members saw the two sharing intimate moments. At the villa, Serena confided in Liv and Kaylor about her fear of getting betrayed. Elsewhere, Kendall and Miguel expressed an interest in the same woman, Sierra.

The islanders at the villa as well as at Casa Amor were challenged to a kissing game. Although Kaylor participated in the game, she confessed it was difficult to open her mind to a new man while being a "good competitor."

Newcomer Caine was asked to kiss an islander from a foreign country and chose Liv, who hailed from Australia. The fellow cast members participated in numerous challenges as and when a text came on their phones.

In the preview of episode 21, viewers saw Kordell and Daia and Aaron and Daniela getting closer to each other.

Love Island USA season 6 airs six days a week at 9 pm ET only on Peacock.

