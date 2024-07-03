Love Island USA season 6 episode 20 recap: What happened with Kaylor and Aaron? Explored 

Love Island USA season 6 episode 20 which was released on Tuesday, July 2, followed the male islanders' second day at Casa Amor. Kaylor hoped that because she and Aaron had hit it off from the start, he would not feel compelled to pursue a relationship with one of the new bombshells featured in this episode.

Aaron, on the other hand, struggled to resist the temptation to flirt with Daniela, one of the new female islanders. Since the beginning of Love Island USA season 6, Aaron and Kaylor have been steadfast in their relationship, never recoupling or exploring other connections. Thus, fans were eagerly awaiting to see how they would conduct themselves in the Casa Amor episodes.

Like most other couples in Love Island USA season 6 episode 20, Kaylor and Aaron also gave in to the temptations of Casa Amor and indulged in its various games designed to bring them closer to other people. Aaron took a liking to the newcomer Daniela, while Kaylor tried to get to know Jalen.

What happened with Kaylor and Aaron in Casa Amor on Love Island USA season 6 episode 20?

One of the challenges in Love Island USA season 6 episode 20 saw the members of the men's Casa Amor and the women's Villa Amor perform the tasks sent to them on their devices. Both houses performed the same task simultaneously, and by the end of it, the two houses had scored points based on their performance.

When Kaylor's prompt read, "Kiss the islander you are most attracted to," she picked Jalen, which was cheered on by other members of Villa Amor. However, in a confessional on Love Island USA season 6 episode 20, Kaylor said that it was hard for her to kiss someone else who was not Aaron.

Meanwhile, newcomer Caine got a prompt that read, "Kiss an islander born in a foreign country," and he chose to perform the task with Liv. At this juncture in the episode, Kaylor worried that someone would kiss Aaron in the other villa because he wasn't born in the USA. In a confessional, she said that although they might as well kiss him, "one make-out sesh" wasn't going to break them.

When newcomer Daniele got the same prompt, she undoubtedly went for Aaron. The Casa Amor group cheerily asked the latter to carry her to the shower so they could bag another victory point with their over-the-top performance, and he did. In a confessional, Aaron said that he wouldn't let go of a chance to kiss Daniele. Even after their task was completed, Aaron and Daniele continued the kiss.

Several games later, the men's Casa Amor bagged the win. This put off the women in Villa Amor because they imagined their matches giving it their all to kiss the newcomers to win those victory points. Kaylor broke down in a confessional and said she does not want to see Aaron coming to the villa with a new match by his side.

Kaylor gave the ladies a pep talk, expressing that the boys might've won, but the ladies at least looked "hot" while doing it. She then asked them to get up and talk to the newcomers, just as the boys were doing in their villa.

In a confessional on Love Island USA season 6 episode 20, Kaylor said she wasn't going to feel bad about Aaron doing the things she too did that night. She then said she wasn't going to think about whether he connected with someone because "it either is or it's not."

Kaylor then went to chat with Jalen on Love Island USA season 6 episode 20 and told him that because of the challenge, she felt they had "s*xual chemistry" and that it was a good kiss. However, she said she felt like she was in love with Aaron and was taking the Casa Amor experiment as a test to see if their connection would last.

New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 come out on Peacock every day except Wednesdays.

