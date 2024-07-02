"None of it feels right"— Love Island USA season 6 star Kaylor breaks down after kissing challenge

Love Island USA season 6 aired a brand new episode on Monday, July 1, 2024. During one of the segments, the boys were given a choice to either stay with their current matches or make their way to Casa Amor to get to know a new batch of female islanders.

The girls, who stayed back in the original villa, were also introduced to new singles as they got to know them better. Kaylor Martin, who had been with Aaron Evans since day one, was upset that her partner went to Casa Amor and hoped that their relationship would remain the same.

To move the plot along, the cast played spin the bottle, and whoever the bottle landed on performed a dare, which was written on a card. Both Aaron and Kaylor took part in the game, respectively, and kissed the newcomers as part of the dare.

Although the male islander appeared to be having a good time, Kaylor was not, and she missed Aaron. During the challenge, Kaylor kissed Jalen but didn't like it. In a confessional, she revealed:

"I'm just stressed because I feel like the challenge, like, I shouldn't have like, done that. Like, I don't know, I don't think Aaron's doing the same thing. It didn't feel right. Like, it doesn't. None of it feels right and I just miss Aaron a lot."

What happened in Love Island USA tonight?

In Love Island USA season 6 episode 19, the men made their way to Casa Amor while the women stayed back and bonded with the newcomers. In the text informing the men of Casa Amor, they were given a choice to either stay with their matches or explore new connections. Although the decision was easy for Rob, Kenny, and Miguel, Aaron, Kendall, and Kordell chose to set boundaries out of respect for their partners.

While most women understood their partners' choice to go to Casa Amor, Kaylor broke down when she found out Aaron had decided to go instead of staying with her. When Ariana Madix told her about the same, she said that it was "only fair" and that she couldn't be "selfish." As per Kaylor, the situation was beyond her control.

Madix assured her that she would be fine no matter what happened, but the cast member burst into tears. In a confessional, Kaylor said:

"I've been with him like, every single day for the past three weeks. We haven't been recoupled. We haven't been with anyone else. So it sucks losing my best friend in here. But what we have, like, I feel like, irreplaceable."

The Love Island USA season 6 cast member told the group that she felt like if she had to decide, she would have stayed with her partner.

Later in the episode, in their separate villas, the cast got to know the new bombshells better. Aaron received another text informing the Love Island USA season 6 male islanders of an upcoming pool party. The girls were also informed of the same. Kaylor wondered what must have been happening in the villa and asked Jana and Liv if they thought Aaron was "flirting with b*tches" in Casa Amor.

To move the process along, the cast, in their respective villas, played Spin the Bottle. Whoever the bottle landed on had to pick up a card and perform the dare written on it. Love Island USA season 6 star Aaron kissed several people during the game, as did Kaylor. However, Kaylor was torn up about the same and noted that she missed Aaron.

Later in the episode, while in conversation with JaNa, Kaylor said that with every kiss she shared with another islander, she was thinking about Aaron. She broke down in tears and said she was "scared sh*tless" and didn't want to be a "f—king wussy" and not participate in the challenge.

Love Island USA season 6 will return tomorrow with another episode featuring Casa Amor on July 2, 2024, on Peacock at 9 pm ET.

