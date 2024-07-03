5 shows to watch if you like Love Island USA season 6

Love Island USA season 6 premiered on June 11, 2024. It features eligible singles from various walks of life, looking for love. Gathered in a Fijian villa, the islanders mingle and form connections. As they strengthen their bonds, new singles, popularly known as 'bombshells' enter the villa to stir relationship dynamics and forge new alliances. However, the ultimate test begins during Casa Amor week.

The cast members are separated by gender and one of the two groups is then sent to the Casa Amor. Love Island USA season 6 saw the men head to Casa Amor, while the ladies remained at the main villa. Even the loyalties of some of the strongest couples like Aaron-Kaylor, and Serena-Kordell were put to the test. Viewers saw Aaron and Kordell exploring other connections without any hesitation.

While fans eagerly anticipate the outcome of the newly formed relationships on Love Island USA, they might also want to know about other dating shows that deliver the same level of drama, romance, and thrill.

Here are 5 shows to watch for Love Island USA fans

1) Perfect Match (Netflix)

Perfect Match season 2 finale (Image via Netflix)

Like Love Island USA, Perfect Match is another show shot on a tropical island with singles looking for love. It brings singles from multiple dating shows like Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, Dated & Related, The Trust, Surviving Paradise, and more.

Gathered in a villa in Tulum, Mexico, the cast members get to know each other and make connections. Hosted by Nick Lachey, the show offers contestants an opportunity to find their best matches.

The couples compete in compatibility challenges to establish their durability as a pair. Whichever couple wins gets a chance to welcome new singles and send them on dates with original cast members. These dates either disrupt existing relationships or help form new ones. By the show's end, the one voted as the most compatible couple wins the title of 'perfect match.'

Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones won the season 2 finale which aired on June 21. All episodes of Perfect Match are currently streaming on Netflix.

2) Dated & Related (Netflix)

Dated & Related season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Unlike Love Island USA, Dated & Related transports contestants to a villa in the south of France. It features single siblings who come in pairs, hunting for love. The official synopsis of the show is:

"Single siblings help each other search for their soulmates, hoping to find love (and maybe win $100,000) while living at a luxurious villa."

It allows the cast members to earn prize money besides forging strong connections. Singles interact with each other in the presence of their siblings, who serve as the "most excellent wingpersons." They either help the conversations by speaking kindly of their brother or sister or destroy it by acting otherwise.

Hosted by Too Hot to Handle's Melinda Berry, Dated & Related has only one season which premiered on September 2, 2022, and featured 16 singles. All ten episodes of the show are available on Netflix.

3) Too Hot to Handle (Netflix)

Too Hot to Handle season 5 (Image via Netflix)

Too Hot to Handle is a dating show that takes singles to a tropical destination, where they mingle and form connections. Unlike Love Island USA, the cast members must resist temptations and avoid engaging in physical intimacy. They must display self-control to seize the grand prize of $100,000 and the winner's title.

Whenever someone breaks the rules, money gets deducted from the prize fund. The choice to give in to temptation or secure the money leaves the singles conflicted. Voice assistant Lana serves as their virtual host, giving instructions and updating them about the reward.

With five seasons under its belt, Netflix has renewed the series for a sixth season. This upcoming installment will have "Bad Lana," who is likely to surprise the contestants with unexpected twists and challenges.

Viewers can stream its five seasons on Netflix, while season 6 is slated to be released on July 19.

4) Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind offers viewers a mature version of relationships. Unlike Love Island USA, where contestants interact to pursue a relationship as girlfriends and boyfriends, singles in this show look forward to getting married. It unfolds as an experiment, where cast members converse without seeing each other.

Contestants forge connections not based on appearances but on personality and interests. Once they become assured of their compatibility, they meet for the first time and get engaged. By the show's end, couples must decide if they want to get married or if they wish to walk away.

Its debut season premiered in 2020 and the show has completed six installments so far. With season 7 renewed, an update on the official release date is yet to be made. Love Is Blind also has several spin-offs in other countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Japan, and Sweden.

5) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix)

Love Island USA fans might enjoy watching The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, another show hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey. The reality TV series premiered in April 2022 and consists of two seasons so far. Its spin-off series The Ultimatum: Queer Love aired in 2023.

Another experiment where couples are featured and tested based on the strength of their connections. People who participate are on the verge of getting married. However, during the experiment, they must decide if they wish to proceed with their marriages or split. They can split and pair with another contestant and explore that relationship for the rest of the show's course.

Like Casa Amor from Love Island USA serves as the deciding factor for the future of relationships, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On acts as the ultimate test for long-time couples.

Love Island USA airs every day of the week except on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET only on Peacock.

