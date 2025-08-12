  • home icon
When will The Amazing Race season 38 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

By Saurav S. Tiwari
Published Aug 12, 2025 18:15 GMT
The Amazing Race Season 38 Premiering on CBS from September 25, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)
The Amazing Race Season 38 Premiering on CBS from September 25, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

The Amazing Race season 38 will be released on September 25, 2025, at 9 pm EST (Thursday). This was confirmed by The Amazing Race show host Phil Keoghan, in an interview with the Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves on CBS. The show will follow its usual fall release this year as well.

The Amazing Race 38 Host Phil Keoghan (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)
The Amazing Race 38 Host Phil Keoghan (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

After the premiere of its first episode, The Amazing Race season 38 will continue its Wednesday night release timeslot, airing immediately after Survivor. Although the cast list is not yet published, The Amazing Race season 38 will reportedly feature many stars from the reality series Big Brother.

The Amazing Race season 38 could be considered the crossover season with the show Big Brother, as many of the stars from Big Brother can be part of the show.

While mentioning the crossover format of the season and the Big Brother star cast, Phil Keoghan told Entertainment Tonight,

“They came in hungry, confident, a little c***. I think they got humbled in the first leg. We’ve got some former Big Brother winners, so they know how to win, they know how to compete. It was very, very competitive.”
Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster created the show. The Amazing Race was released on September 5, 2001, on CBS. The show has been successfully running and has now come up with its 38th season.

With its unique concept of a mix of two different genres, like reality TV and competitive sports, The Amazing Race has had a successful run over the years. Season 38 will likely feature a star cast from the show Big Brother, so this season is considered an experimental crossover.

As stated by Phil Keoghan in the interview for Entertainment Tonight,

“They’re savvy. Julie, you’ve created some savvy creatures."
From That Amazing Race (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)
From That Amazing Race (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

The Amazing Race season 38 initiated its filming on March 17, 2025, in Hoorn. It further continued to the Netherlands, Prague, the Czech Republic, Italy, Bucharest, and Romania. These locations will create a stage for a challenging adventure for the competitors in Europe.

What was in The Amazing Race season 37

The Amazing Race season 37 was released on March 5, 2025. It was a 12-episode-long show. This season of the show covered Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the UAE, Bulgaria, Italy, Germany, France, and Portugal in the race. Further, returning to the US and completing the race in Miami.

Phil Keoghan in The Amazing Race (Image via Instagram/@philiminator)
Phil Keoghan in The Amazing Race (Image via Instagram/@philiminator)

The star cast had Jackie Clayton, Lauren McKinney, Mark Crawford, Larry Graham, Ernest Cato, Courtney Ramsey, Carson McCalley, Jack Dodge, and many more. The show was won by the gamers Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge. Winning the prize money of 1,000,000 US dollars.

The Amazing Race season 38 is releasing on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

