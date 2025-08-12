"Below the belt" - Big Brother 27 evictee Jimmy Heagerty addresses ‘shady’ gameplay and fallout with Mickey and Morgan

The relationships in the Big Brother house can become tense as contestants often make strategic moves that mix personal feelings with game-related actions. Jimmy Heagerty, evicted from season 27's week 4, has spoken out regarding comments made by former allies Mickey Lee and Morgan Pope, describing much of what was said as crossing into personal territory.He spoke about the same in his interview with The NewYork Post on August 11, 2025.&quot;I think a lot of it went below the belt and a lot of it was more personal than game related. And so I don't have a lot of joy seeing that,&quot; he said.Jimmy Heagerty responds to the fallout with Mickey and Morgan after his Big Brother evictionFallout with Mickey and MorganJimmy Heagerty from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@jimmyheagerty)Jimmy Heagerty addressed the strained relationship with Mickey Lee and Morgan Pope, who were part of the &quot;Triple Threat&quot; alliance alongside him. They accused Heagerty of playing both sides, which led to his eviction. &quot;I understood the game move at the moment and understood how their perception could allow them to assume my intention, and I gave them more of the benefit of the doubt,&quot; Heagerty said.However, he also expressed his shock at the comments. He found it surprising to see what was said over the past two weeks, especially during his time as Head of Household (&quot;HOH&quot;) and throughout the rest of his time on the show.Heagerty stated that, in contrast to his old allies, he plans to give them the &quot;benefit of the doubt&quot; and would like to speak with them outside of the Big Brother house, indicating that he is open to finding a solution despite the fallout.Admission of &quot;shady&quot; gameplay View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHeagerty admitted to taking some deliberate actions that affected his reputation in the Big Brother house. He was then asked about claims of gossiping and creating drama.&quot;At the end of the day, I was gossiping, I was being very shady, I was stirring the pot,&quot; he replied.He explained his actions by saying that even though he was not doing as much as others thought, he was still involved in the behavior. Heagerty shared an example of his gameplay tactics. He described how he opened a box of condoms and threw one away before leaving to &quot;stir the pot.&quot;He acknowledged that his approach was intentionally &quot;messy&quot; and not meant to be a clean game, suggesting this strategy might have been a mistake.Relationship with Rachel ReillyTV Tweets🇵🇸🇺🇦 @TVTweets2026LINKRachel has always needed a Jimmy in the Big Brother house… He would have made up a dance with her 😭 #BB27 #BB12The strong relationship Heagerty developed with Big Brother season 13 champion Rachel Reilly was a notable feature of his experience. The hardest part of his exit, he explained, was leaving her behind. He said that the only person he &quot;cried over&quot; after leaving was Rachel, and he was really upset to be apart from her.Heagerty clarified that it was hard for him to stay apart from her because they were together almost &quot;all day, every day.&quot; He explained their daily schedule, which included cooking, walking, and working out, and characterized their deep bond as spending time together. Heagerty referred to their connection as one between &quot;kindred spirits.&quot; &quot;She’s the only person on the show who’s going to be in my wedding. So I think that says a lot,&quot; he mentioned.Watch Big Brother season 27 every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8 pm ET on CBS, and stream anytime on Paramount+.