NFL: Gary Barnidge, DeAngelo Williams team up on 'The Amazing Race'

For five years, from 2008 to 2012, DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge were teammates with the NFL's Carolina Panthers. During that time, they formed a friendship that has carried over to some unique and interesting ventures off the field in their post-playing careers.

In 2017, Williams tried his hand at professional wrestling. He appeared on a few episodes of "Impact Wrestling" and wrestled in a six-man tag team match at the promotion's "Slammiversary XV" pay-per-view event. Barnidge was constantly in Williams' corner during his Impact appearances.

While Williams didn't stick with pro wrestling for long, he earned rave reviews from wrestling fans and journalists for the potential he showed in the ring. The athleticism from the former Pro Bowl running back wasn't a surprise, but Williams had a knack for the nuances of the professional wrestling craft. He wasn't just an athlete, he was a TV-friendly performer.

So maybe it shouldn't have been a big surprise when Williams and Barnidge teamed up again for another television adventure.

In 2020, Williams and Barnidge paired up to compete in the popular CBS reality show "The Amazing Race."

The retired NFL'ers made it to the final four of the contest before getting eliminated in this week's episode. Their journey ended in Manila after making stops in Berlin, Cambodia and Paris, among other international locations.

This was the first time in a decade I watched The Amazing Race. DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge were the best part of this season by far. Also two former stalwarts of my fantasy teams so I had a soft spot. — alexSSN (@alexSSN) December 10, 2020

Williams was already established with the Panthers when Barnidge joined the team as a rookie in 2008. Williams was a star running back, making the Pro Bowl and earning All-Pro honors as a former first-round draft pick out of Memphis. Barnidge was a fifth-round draft pick out of Louisville who was a backup tight end for most of his time with the Panthers.

Gary Barnidge with the Cleveland Browns

Barnidge didn't have his professional breakout in the NFL until he left Carolina and signed with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015. Williams eventually left Carolina and joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played his last two seasons as a pro. With the Steelers, Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2015.

Advertisement

Both Williams and Barnidge's final season in the NFL was in 2016.

In retirement, the former NFL teammates have remained successful. According to EarnTheNecklace.com, Barnidge's current net worth is reported at $10.8 million, and according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Williams' current net worth is reported at $16 million.