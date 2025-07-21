Where is BBQ Brawl season 6 filmed? Details explored

Food Network's BBQ Brawl debuted on August 1, 2019, featuring chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon. The premiere was filmed at the Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas, and so were seasons 2 and 3 before production moved to Half Moon Bay, California, for season 4. However, for seasons 5 and 6, the latter of which is ongoing, BBQ Brawl returned to the Star Hill Ranch in Austin, Texas, for filming.Led by captains Bobby Flay, Antonia Lofaso, and Maneet Chauhan, season 6 of the culinary series brought 12 top pitmasters to compete in live-fire cooking challenges. Each contestant is mentored by one of the three celebrity chefs as they battle to walk away with the winner's title and recognition. Set on the Texan ranch, BBQ Brawl follows the contestants' journey to the finish line.The Texas ranch has its own Instagram handle, @starhillranch, with over 4K followers at the time of writing. According to the information in the bio, the place can be rented for weddings, private events, fashion shows, and other similar occasions. It is located at 15000 Hamilton Pool Rd., Austin, Texas, 78738.More details on the filming location of BBQ Brawl season 6 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to the official website of Star Hill Ranch, the establishment is a &quot;re-creation of a Texas Hill Country community typical of the early 1900s.&quot; Every building on the property has been relocated from around the state and restored. It is centered around the Pontotoc Chapel, which has hosted numerous public worship services and weddings since it opened in 2004.The filming location of BBQ Brawl season 6 began as a &quot;childhood dream&quot; of the owner, Adam Woolley, who was inspired by the German immigrant settlement of Industry, Texas, located near Brenham. The website reads:&quot;It is the culmination of years of planning, renovating, and learning, and continues to be a repository for preservation of historic structures. In essence, it offers an opportunity to honor our heritage while creating a variety of wonderful new experiences and memories.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam, an architectural engineer, constructed Star Hill Ranch after working for Exxon and Trammel-Crow for almost a decade. His brother, Matt, joined him at Star Hill in 2014, having spent two decades working in operations, sales, and marketing.The filming location of BBQ Brawl season 6 provides a &quot;unique and accommodating setting&quot; for wedding ceremonies, receptions, rehearsal dinners, corporate events, holiday parties, non-profit and fundraisers, Greek and student events, church retreats, film and production, and other occasions needing a diverse yet beautiful location.Who went home in episode 9 of BBQ Brawl season 6? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn episode 9 of the Food Network show, which was released on July 20, 2025, the contestants had to compete in two head-to-head duels. Each strived to present their best dish to the judges to avoid getting eliminated from the series right before the finale. Toward the end of the challenge, it came down to a deliberation between Orchid and Brad's spots in the competition.Orchid had prepared a smoke-fried quail, cornmeal hoecake, and hot honey. For her second plate, she presented the judges with adobo-marinated venison chop and pineapple rice. Meanwhile, Brad had prepared a bison flank steak taco with molcajete salsa, as well as a BBQ guinea hen with corn and avocado salad.After careful consideration, the experts decided to let Orchid go, noting that Brad had demonstrated greater consistency and skill throughout the series. With that, Kyle, Tyler, and Brad moved on to the last leg of the competition.BBQ Brawl episodes can be streamed on HBO Max.