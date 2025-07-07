BBQ Brawl season 6 episode 7 recap: Brawlers bake for advantage then battle in a meatless team challenge

In a format shift that tested adaptability, episode 7 of BBQ Brawl season 6 begins with a baking challenge before shifting into a team competition with no meat involved. For the first time this season, the remaining pitmasters are tasked with preparing a fully plant-based barbecue menu. The episode features both individual and team rounds, with each part influencing overall standing.

Contestants adapt to new formats as familiar ingredients are taken off the table. With the competition nearing its final stretch, performance under pressure becomes significant. One contestant is eliminated, and the lineup for the next round is set as teams face increasing limitations and expectations.

Episode 7 overview of BBQ Brawl season 6

Baking challenge sets the tone

The BBQ Brawl episode opened with a challenge titled "Bake It Till They Make It." As the previous losing team, Team Antonia selected the theme, choosing baking as the round’s focus. Each contestant was given 45 minutes to create a barbecue dish that included a baked component—an uncommon task for the pitmasters.

Brad made bourbon bread pudding, Orchid prepared a smoked gouda biscuit, and Rosalie attempted a brown butter scone with grilled peaches. Tyler made a corn soufflé, Kyle created a cherry and raspberry almond hand pie, Greg opted for a peach and plum crumble, and Thyron presented a lava cake.

The judging panel, Carson Kressley, Brooke Williamson, and Rodney Scott, evaluated each dish. While several faced issues like underbaking or imbalanced textures, Orchid’s gouda biscuit was named the top dish of the round. Her win secured an advantage for Team Bobby in the upcoming team cook-off.

A meatless team brawl shakes up the game

The second half of the BBQ Brawl episode introduced a significant twist: a meatless barbecue challenge. Teams were tasked with creating a complete plant-based meal using three assigned vegetables. Orchid’s advantage allowed Team Bobby to choose first, selecting cauliflower, yams, and marbled potatoes.

Team Antonia was assigned beets, rutabaga, and turnips, while Team Maneet received napa cabbage, bok choy, and shiitake mushrooms.

Each group approached the challenge with a specific culinary theme. Team Bobby’s Mediterranean-inspired meal included feta-based dishes, grilled vegetables, and a cauliflower steak. Team Maneet crafted an Asian-style spread featuring tofu in green curry, shiitake galbi, and kimchi casserole.

Team Antonia’s Southern-themed menu offered fried rutabaga, pastrami-spiced beets, and deviled eggs pickled with beets.

The BBQ Brawl judges evaluated how each team utilized their ingredients and delivered cohesive flavor profiles. Brad’s cauliflower steak received positive remarks, as did the shiitake galbi and fried rutabaga from the other teams. However, issues such as undercooked yams and uneven seasoning influenced the final decisions.

Elimination marks a turning point

Following deliberation, the judges announced that Team Maneet delivered the strongest overall performance. Team Antonia was also declared safe. Team Bobby, despite winning the earlier baking round, was placed at the bottom due to execution errors in the meatless cook-off.

Judges pointed to Rosalie’s undercooked yams and the lack of impact in Orchid’s potato dish as contributing factors. After a review of team performance and individual dishes, Rosalie was eliminated from the competition.

With Food Network's BBQ Brawl episode 7 concluded, the remaining contestants are Kyle Bryner and Greg Gatlin from Team Maneet Chauhan, Orchid Paulmeier and Brad Leighninger from Team Bobby Flay, and Thyron Matthews and Tyler Anderson from Team Antonia Lofaso.

