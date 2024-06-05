Where is Buying London filmed? City & other locations, explored

Buying London, the Netflix reality property TV series, impressed viewers with its beautiful houses located in London. Spotlighting Daniel Daggers and his team working at the luxury real estate agency DDRE Global, the show focused on the cast, which included talented agents, advisors, and interior designers such as Oli Hamilton, Reme Nicole, Lauren Christy, Rosi Walden, Rasa Bagdonaviciute, Juliana Ardenius, and Olivia Wayne.

Throughout the show, cast members gave viewers a detailed look at Central London while assisting their high-profile clients hunt for luxurious residential properties, which piqued their interest in the show's filming locations. The series was originally filmed in the United Kingdom, in several exclusive neighborhoods of London.

The premium locations featured in the show were Belgravia, Holland Park, Mayfair, Regent’s Park, and St. John’s Wood. These are London's most expensive neighborhoods, where celebrities, millionaires, A-list stars, royal families, and foreign investors reside.

Buying London is filmed in Central London's luxurious, expensive, and most famous neighborhoods

Belgravia

On the Netflix show, the Buying London cast member Reme mentioned that Belgravia, a district in Central London, has the "most expensive listing." This is true due to the location, which is surrounded by expensive neighborhoods such as Hyde Park and Mayfair.

Most foreign investors are interested in buying or investing in Belgravia's residential properties because of their market value. Top spots include Sloane Square, Cadogan Hall, Buckingham Palace Gardens, and Belgrave Square.

Holland Park

Holland Park is home to many celebrities, including the Beckhams, Sir Elton John, and Ed Sheeran. This neighborhood is mostly associated with elite and Hollywood stars and consists of historical mansions.

With a hint of glamour and modern buildings, this neighborhood also consists of greenery and a refreshing aura. Alongside fine dining restaurants and luxury spas, Holland Park is a peaceful place to reside and is famous for the Opera Theatre and Design Museum.

Mayfair

Mayfair is known for its popularity and has been the prime location for high-profile families. The most famous places in Mayfair include The Dorchester, The Ritz, Claridge’s, Sotheby’s, Savile Row, and Burlington House.

It is located near Oxford Street, Regent Street, Piccadilly, and Park Lane. As mentioned by the Buying London star and CEO of DDRe Global, Daniel Daggers, “everyone across the planet knows Park Lane.” Only the most elite can access the exclusive properties of Mayfair.

Regent’s Park

As the premium spot in London, Regent’s Park is well known for Regent’s University and London Zoo. Apart from the European Business School, it consists of exclusive villas, private properties, and homes owned by various royal families.

Regent's Park is referred to as the Royal Park of London due to its historical significance and structural organization. The neighborhood is full of gardens and lakes, along with beautiful mansions, which add to the beauty of the place.

St. John’s Wood

St. John’s Wood is also located in the City of Westminster and was previously linked to the Forest of Middlesex. It is near famous spots such as Hampstead, Lord’s Cricket Ground, and Abbey Road Studios. Celebrities who have properties in St. John’s Wood include Sir Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Mark Ronson, and Sachin Tendulkar.

To see glimpses of these beautiful locations, stream Buying London on Netflix or follow the official Instagram accounts of DDRE Global and Daniel Daggers, where new listings and luxury property updates are posted.