Where to follow Genesis from The Ultimatum: South Africa? Here is everything we know from his Instagram

Genesis from The Ultimatum: South Africa was right in the middle of the plot because of his relationship with Thabi after the latter was romantically involved with her trial partner, Lindile. He also acted as a catalyst for the lasting bond between his trial partner, Courtney, and another contestant, Aiden.

Genesis became popular for the way he conducted himself when it came to resolving his issues with Thabi and the chivalry and respect he treated Courtney with. After episode 9 saw him and Thabi leave the show as a happily engaged couple, the reunion episode gave the news of their engagement being put on a halt.

Fans of the show have since followed Genesis on Instagram to see where his relationship finally reaches. His Instagram handle is @_genesis_gb, and features pictures of himself and Thabi, assuring the fans of their ongoing relationship status.

Everything to know about Genesis' Instagram account

Genesis's Instagram bio says that he is an entrepreneur and a visionary musician. It also has a link to his TikTok handle. In his bio, he also proudly flaunts his part on The Ultimatum: South Africa, and has added a link to Netflix South Africa's Instagram handle.

His profile has several pinned posts promoting the show, and others with Thabi. In a picture from the reunion episode, Genesis and Thabi can be seen happily gazing into each other's eyes, with a caption that says:

"Love always wins".

In another post, the couple is dancing at an event together, in matching clothes. Apart from his photos with Thabi, his account also features a song of his own called Lockdown Feelings, which he posted in 2020. He also likes uploading travel photos, solo or with friends, as is apparent from the pictures on his profile. He also has pictures with his brother on his account.

What is Thabi's Instagram handle?

Thabi's account is @thabi_mokoena, and her bio says that she is a legal fairy, and her mother's daughter. The top posts on her profile are that of her flaunting the pink hair that she came with on the reunion episode. Like her partner, Thabi also has several posts of the two of them together.

On her profile, Thabi has a lot of posts going on outings with her friends and family. Her handle gives off happy vibes as she is seen smiling widely in every picture.

What did Thabi and Genesis reveal in the reunion episode?

Thabi and Genesis were one of the three couples to get engaged on the final day. on The Ultimatum: South Africa. The other two couples were Aiden-Courtney, and Sizakele-Lindile. There were a total of six pairs on the show.

However, when they showed up on the reunion episode, Salamina pointed out the missing engagement ring on Thabi's finger and asked for an explanation. Thabi said that they had put their engagement on a halt because they first wanted to prioritize fixing the "broken pieces" that were a result of their time on the show.

Genesis added that another reason for no engagement ring was that they wanted to do things according to the African tradition, where the bride doesn't wear a ring before performing certain ceremonies with both families. He finished by saying:

"I love her so much and she knows that".

The Ultimatum South Africa is available to stream on Netflix.